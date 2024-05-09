Guests sink their teeth into quality beef at Sundowner drinks

Beef, beef and more beef.
Attendees sunk their teeth into juicy portions of some of the nation's best cuts of meat at the MLA Beef Sundowner Drinks event on May 8.
MLA corporate chef Sam Burke served up platters of delectable portions, with croquettes, cheeseburgers, fillet and bao buns just some of the mouth-watering dishes circulating the MLA tent at Beef 2024.
"This happens every three years and it's become a very special time for me. It's become a family reunion because I travel the country and I see you all in different regions," Mr Burke said.
"I look around, it's just a family of beautiful people. I take very proudly when I talk face to face with food service professionals, we must make sure they have success with their protein.
"We look at (reverse) engineering solutions that work for them. Whether it be cost of goods, whether it be staff, whether it be equipment, whether it be the population that they serve, and there's all different demographics.
"I'm really proud to be here today as the ambassador, if you like, for this wonderful protein. Probably about 30 per cent of my salary every month goes straight back into the product."
