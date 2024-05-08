Ford family's focus shores up Charbray shoe-in

A true family affair has helped get the grand champion Charbray female over the line today at Beef 2024 in Rockhampton.
Wattlebray Charbrays' Liam Ford paraded the top cow Wattlebray Rayna 82/1 while younger brother Samuel Ford dutifully held onto her unnamed calf.
Proud parents Trevor and Lolita Ford, Wattlebray Charbrays, Chinchilla, watched on as Wattlebray Rayna 82/1 took on her younger champions to claim the broad ribbon.
It continues a successful run for the cow who won junior champion female and grand champion female at the Charbray feature show at Biloela last year.
"She's a really moderate type female we like to breed. Really functional," Mr Ford said.
"It's probably not the most showiest cow but a cow that's got very good purpose and very productive."
Mr Ford said the family was well-versed in their different roles when it comes to showing cattle.
"My wife Lolita and our four children (Samuel, Liam, Chloe and Daniel) are all actively involved," he said.
"The kids have started their own stud, Lone Starr Charbrays, as well. They had their first two competing here this year, so that was nice."
The Ford family will show at some local shows in their area before hanging up the white coats and preparing for bull sale season, along with "everything else that goes on at home, weaning and preg testing and all the jobs you're not doing when you're at Beef", according to Mr Ford.
Les Marshall may have hidden a discrete moist eye when his senior bull was named grand champion Charbray bull of Beef 2024 earlier today.
"It probably brought tears to my eyes, I think," he said.
"That's just very, very special."
The principal of Greenfields Charbrays, Jambin paid credit to the preparation put in by his cattle fitter, Terry Connor, Timbrel.
The stud's Greenfields Smithy, a three-year-old bull by Huntington Monty out of Greenfields F850, caught the eye of Charbray judge, David Bondfield, Dalveen.
"We've always loved him as a bull," Mr Marshall said.
He described him as a good polley sire with tremendous length, thickness and good bone.
"From a weaner, he's always looked the same," he said.
While the plan was to let Greenfields Smithy enjoy some downtime, Mr Marshall said there could be reason to consider showing him at the Royal Queensland Exhibition in August.
Mr Bondfield relayed his admiration for the quality of the Charbray cattle on display, at one point labelling a class as a "tremendous set of Charbray bulls" and requesting a round of applause from the audience in acknowledgement.
His thoughts were appreciated by the Greenfields Charbray stud's Mr Marshall.
"The judge did a good job. There was a tremendous line-up of Charbrays," he said.
The showing gave confidence to fellow breeders and even other commercial operators, according to Mr Ford of Wattlebray Charbrays.
"I think we can match it with any of the other tropical breeds," he said.
"We are really starting to get some traction and a bit more popularity and a bit more confidence that we've got the consistency and predictability in our genetics as Charbray breeders."
Results
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.