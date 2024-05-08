Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Ford family's focus shores up Charbray shoe-in

Ashley Walmsley
By Ashley Walmsley
May 8 2024 - 7:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Ford, Wattlebray Charbrays, Chinchilla holds the unnamed calf to grand champion Limousin female Wattlebray Rayna 82/1, held by older brother Liam Ford, alongside mum Lolita Ford, Glen Zeimer, president, Charbray Society of Australia, Mt Larcom, Al Tippett, Nutrient Ag Solutions, Rockhampton and judge David Bondfield, Dalveen. Picture by Ashley Walmsley
Samuel Ford, Wattlebray Charbrays, Chinchilla holds the unnamed calf to grand champion Limousin female Wattlebray Rayna 82/1, held by older brother Liam Ford, alongside mum Lolita Ford, Glen Zeimer, president, Charbray Society of Australia, Mt Larcom, Al Tippett, Nutrient Ag Solutions, Rockhampton and judge David Bondfield, Dalveen. Picture by Ashley Walmsley

A true family affair has helped get the grand champion Charbray female over the line today at Beef 2024 in Rockhampton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley Walmsley

Ashley Walmsley

Editor, Good Fruit & Vegetables

Ashley Walmsley is the editor of ACM's only national, fresh produce magazine, Good Fruit & Vegetables, while also covering horticulture stories for the agricultural papers and websites. He also writes the weekly, The Ringer, column in the Qld Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.