Kianma Poll Herefords wins top brass at Beef 2024 in first Rockhampton exhibit

A NSW-based Hereford stud has recorded a clean sweep at Beef Australia, winning the two major grand champion trophies and taking home a further four ribbons.
Nikki and Kierin Martin, Kianma Poll Herefords, Forbes, NSW, won the competition with a series of stud cattle they brought from the central-west of NSW, some 1200 kilometres away from Rockhampton.
It was the first time the Martins had shown cattle at Beef 2024 after a successful show circuit in Sydney last year.
"It was bloody unreal, we couldn't have had a better day," Mr Martin said.
"Showing is a bit up and down a bit so you never expect anything, but it was a pretty good result considering the trip we've made.
"The bull was senior champion at the Royal Sydney Show and he was out of one of our foundation females."
The prize-winning sire, Kianma R-Tex T002, was a 22-month-old bull sired by Eathhope Precision P040 and out of Dianma Matchless P009.
The bull will be among the draft of about 10 bulls offered by the stud at its on-property sale in August.
"The cow comes out of one of our foundation females also," Mr Martin said.
"She was second in her class in Sydney and sired by an AI sire we used a couple of years ago."
The winning female, Kianma Princess S009, was sired by Bowen Porter and out of Rilo Park Princess G10.
The stud was established in 2008 when Mr Martin was still at school, and expanded in 2015 with the purchase of some Rilo Park calves.
"They've been incredible cows at eight years on, we're still bringing daughters out of those calves," Mr Martin said.
Kianma produces between 40-50 calves a year from 35 stud cows, and includes the use of embryo transfers.
Mr Martin said winning both major competitions at Beef was a "stud's dream come true".
"It's a massive platform for us on a national stage to showcase to real cattle people what we're about and the type of cattle we consistently offer," he said.
The stud also won senior champion male, with the grand champion male, junior champion female, reserve champion female, plus senior champion female.
"The heifer that was junior champion today was junior champion female from Royal Sydney Show, and she was also top three in the interbreed so I'm excited about the places our stud is going," Mr Martin said.
American Hereford Association executive vice-president Jack Ward, Kansas City, Missouri, who made the journey to Australia to judge the competition, said he enjoyed the challenge.
"The champions were extremely nice, both the female line up and the bull line up were very strong and there was a lot of similarities to what have in the United States," he said.
"Especially in terms of feet, leg, structure and quality - basically what you'd expect in a Hereford animal."
Mr Ward said he would remain in Australia for sometime, and attend the Hereford national show and sale in Wodonga, Vic, next week.
He said he enjoyed the opportunity to judge alongside associate judge Mitch Taylor, MT Livestock, Quipolly, NSW.
"It's so important to work with the youth and the young kids to get them some experience and some opportunities so they can build their skills as well," Mr Ward said.
Full results
