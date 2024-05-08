Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Kianma Poll Herefords wins top brass at Beef 2024 in first Rockhampton exhibit

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
May 8 2024 - 7:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Bryce Eishold

A NSW-based Hereford stud has recorded a clean sweep at Beef Australia, winning the two major grand champion trophies and taking home a further four ribbons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.