Mort & Co seeks state funding to start Gogango feedlot site on time

Mort & Co's directors are hoping the state government will heed their call for a funding commitment of $25 million into their Gogango feedlot site, to stop the build timeline blowing out by three years.
According to a Mort & Co spokesperson, the total cost of the project is now set to be around $300 million, which was $50 million more than originally planned.
This has prompted the company to call on the state government to provide $25 million in funding so original timeline plans could be upheld.
During a visit to the Gogango site during Beef, general manager of feedlots Scott Braund outlined the company's plans moving forward if funding was secured.
"Right now we're focused on completing the details and getting the project to a status where we can tender it around Christmas time," he said.
"All things going to plan, we'll get some progress through 2025 out here on site."
A spokesperson indicated that without the additional funding, the build would likely be delayed by three years.
Mr Scott Braund said the company's commitment to the region was clear and hoped the state government would do their part and come to the table.
"A feedlot of this size has massive, far-reaching impacts on the local community," he said.
"To run a feedlot of this size, before we buy any feed or cattle, this is just straight site overheads, turning the lights on every day, paying the people, getting an electrician out - it will be $12 million.
"It's a great thing for the community, it will be a change no doubt finding those services in many ways, but it's substantial.
"Maintenance, local services, commercial construction, rural contracting, transport and trades - there's plenty of opportunity there."
It was estimated in 2021 the site would contribute $31.1 million to the Rockhampton economy and inject $53.2 million into the regional economy.
Mr Braund said the feedlot would move 125,500 head of feeder cattle per annum and support grain growers in the area as 185,500 tonnes of feed would need to be sourced locally.
"Mort & Co procures grains directly from the trade, from growers through those conventional channels," he said.
"In our existing operations, we have long-standing relationships with local growers on the Downs that grow silage for us."
He estimated they'd need to source 120,000 tonnes of wheat, barley and sorghum, 18,500t of cotton seed, 18,500t of silage, 5500t of hay and 22,200t of molasses, vegetable oil, lime and supplements yearly for Gogango.
In terms of employment, he said the project would create 100 full-time jobs and would help to support the region's transition from coal.
The company would also be looking to invest in accommodation for employees.
"We have invested heavily in accommodation in Dalby and for all intents and purposes we would be looking to actually adopt a similar model rather than building accommodation on site," Mr Braund said.
The company was also looking into ways to improve technology, sustainability and animal welfare.
Mr Braund said the Gogango site would incorporate more shade opportunities for livestock, convert manure into fertiliser, MEQ scanners, and feed and stock checks using autonomous vehicles - to name a few.
"We'll need to embrace the current technology that wasn't around prior, but also at the same time facilitate stuff that's coming."
The feedlot and fertiliser project has been made possible through a partnership between Mort & Co and the Rural Funds Management Group.
Land and assets have been leased from RFM for 20 years, staring from May 2022, and infrastructure costs will be borne by Mort & Co.
