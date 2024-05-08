Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Mort & Co seeks state funding to start Gogango feedlot site on time

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
May 9 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mort & Co general manager of feedlots Scott Braund, executive chairman and director Charlie Mort and general manager of livestock Brett Campbell. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Mort & Co general manager of feedlots Scott Braund, executive chairman and director Charlie Mort and general manager of livestock Brett Campbell. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Mort & Co's directors are hoping the state government will heed their call for a funding commitment of $25 million into their Gogango feedlot site, to stop the build timeline blowing out by three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.