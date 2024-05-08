Queensland Country Life
Tri-colour to triple Limousin partnership

Ashley Walmsley
By Ashley Walmsley
May 8 2024 - 6:14pm
Judge David Bondfield, Dalveen, Colby Ede, north east livestock lead, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Toowoomba, with part owners Jessica and David Eagleson, Ulster Limousins, Murgon and part owner Paul Forman, Oakwood Limousins, Bundaberg holding grand champion bull Oakwood Cutright. Picture by Ashley Walmsley
A three-way syndicate has reason to celebrate after its Limousin bull was crowned grand champion male at Beef 2024 today.

