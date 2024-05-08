Tri-colour to triple Limousin partnership

A three-way syndicate has reason to celebrate after its Limousin bull was crowned grand champion male at Beef 2024 today.
Senior bull, Oakwood Cutright, was exhibited by joint partners Lindesay View Limousins, Kyogle, NSW, Ulster Limousins, Murgon and Oakwood Limousins, Bundaberg.
While the only one in his class, the two-year-old rose to the top above what judge David Bondfield, Dalveen described as an exceptional line-up of bulls.
Ulster Limousins owner David Eagleson said the syndicate came about as each party had a strong interest in the bull when he went through the Performance Limousin Sale.
"I've had this fella picked out for a long time," Mr Eagleson said.
Mr Eagleson said he'd seen the bull's mother at a previous Beef Australia event as a cow with a calf.
"So I've been keeping an eye on the line for a while," he said.
Oakwood Limousins bred the bull while Mr Eagleson prepared him.
It was the first time the stud has bred a bull that's gone on to be grand champion at Beef.
Oakwood Cutright is by RPY Paynes Cracker 17E out of Oakwood Native Cutt.
Oakwood Limousins principal Paul Forman said it was a privilege to lead him in the competition.
"I was so proud to be asked to take him out," he said.
One lot of Oakwood Cutright's semen has been marketed for a sale in South Australia this year.
There has also been international interest with the bull completing quarantine in order to be sent overseas.
That was a natural step for the bull, according to Mr Forman, who said his attributes shone through.
"His different dimensions in a Limousin bull and just what he offers to not just one breeder but the whole industry," he said.
"He's a global bull. He can be used in any herd really," he said.
The two-year-old cow Jen-Daview Gem S38 secured not just the grand champion female ribbon for the Jen-Daview stud, but an immense smile of satisfaction from her owner, Brent Evans, Jen-Daview Livestock, Kingaroy.
"It's just the pinnacle of any shows in Australia," Mr Evans said.
It was the first time Jen-Daview has cracked the female triple-colour since they began exhibiting in 2012.
Jen-Daview Gem S38 is by Jen-Daview Major Janks out of Osullivans Gem and was shown with calf-at-foot, Gem U70.
Mr Evans described her as a very special cow.
He said she hasn't looked back since delivering the calf at Christmas.
"She's always been a stand-out. Her mother has done extremely well for us," Mr Evans said.
"The calf prior to her was one of our lead bulls through our inaugural sale; he was a cracker and then our next calf in our show team," he said.
"It's pretty rare out there to get three in a row on a show team.
"She's always had the look-at-me style and she's super fronted and just awesome.
"She'll have her place cemented in our herd."
The Jen-Daview stud will use the cow for some embryo work.
The Limousin judging attracted a particularly strong crowd to ring six at Beef 2024 with extra seating needed to cater for onlookers.
Judge David Bondfield had high praise for the efforts of the breed, often commenting that the cattle presented showed what he aimed for as a producer.
He made particular mention of the "scope of the breed" suggesting the depth of breeding was setting it up well for the future.
Mr Forman said it was something special to have Mr Bondfield judge the Limousins.
"We were always watching their cattle and aspired to be on the same field as them," he said.
Mr Evans said it boded well for the breed to have someone of Mr Bondfield's calibre involved with the judging.
"The breed is just on a step forward in Queensland and we are getting into some really exciting places," Mr Evans said.
"We need to breed bulls that are industry relevant and that the commercial cattlemen want."
