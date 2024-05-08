Beef guests tour important Gogango agriculture development sites

Beef guests toured agriculturally significant development sites in Gogango on Wednesday (May 8).
Those on the tour had the opportunity to visit Rookwood Weir, RFM Riverton's macadamia orchard, and the Mort & Co feedlot site.
There were a range of guests who attended the tour, including those who had travelled significant distances from most states and territories.
Guests started the day with a brief site tour of Rookwood Weir, which was completed in November 2023.
The weir will supply both agriculture, urban and industrial customers from the Rockhampton, Livingstone and Gladstone regions with water allocations from the Fitzroy Basin
Then guests were given the opportunity to listen to and ask questions about RFM Riverton's macadamia orchard, a 1015 hectare property, with first trees planted in December 2021.
The orchard develop was made possible thanks to a significant water allocation from Rookwood Weir.
The final stop before lunch at the Gogango Hall was a visit to the Mort & Co feedlot and fertiliser factory, which was approved in 2023.
Currently the facility has a licensed capacity of 36,500 Standard Cattle Units and an expected yearly turnover of 125,500 head of cattle.
The site will result in around 100 full time employment opportunities.
