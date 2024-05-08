Queensland Country Life
Roma's Ahern family take the double in Romagnola judging at Beef '24

May 8 2024 - 4:57pm
Grand champion female, RBG Sweetpea and her heifer, led by Anna and her niece Holly Ahern, Romagnola Beef Genetics, Roma, with Nutrien Ag Solution's Mark Scown, and past Romagnola breed society president, Dick Jeremy, Arkay stud, Miles. Picture: Ben Harden
Grand champion female, RBG Sweetpea and her heifer, led by Anna and her niece Holly Ahern, Romagnola Beef Genetics, Roma, with Nutrien Ag Solution's Mark Scown, and past Romagnola breed society president, Dick Jeremy, Arkay stud, Miles. Picture: Ben Harden

Roma's Ahern family have continued the winning streak in Romagnola stud judging ring, claiming both grand champions ribbons at Beef 2024.

