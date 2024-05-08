Roma's Ahern family take the double in Romagnola judging at Beef '24

Roma's Ahern family have continued the winning streak in Romagnola stud judging ring, claiming both grand champions ribbons at Beef 2024.
While there were only 11 head judged under Shane Bishop of Garglen Brahman stud, Bauhinia, the quality of the exhibits were enough to impress to him.
Anna and Matt Ahern and their family have been exhibiting at Beef since '94, recently winning a grand champion accolade at Beef 2021.
This year, grand champion male was one by RBG Theodore, a junior bull that has only been exhibited at one other show, and boasted an eye muscle area of 143 sq cm.
The Aherns also claimed grand champion female, with their exhibit RBG Sweetpea and her five-month-old heifer calf, RBG Unique.
The heifer calf was sired by their senior bull, 21 months and under 24 months class winner, RBG Tomcat.
