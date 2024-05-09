Buyer confidence lifts at the Silverdale liveweight sale

Fine weather conditions saw a good panel of local buyers in attendance at the Silverdale liveweight cattle sale on Wednesday.
There were 374 head yarded, with a mix of lines including cows, steers, heifers and bulls.
Ammino Nominees, Moorang, topped the sale with a pen of Charbray steers, which sold to WAP Grazing, The Gums, for 327 cents a kilogram or $950 a head.
Heavy feeder steers saw a price increase while weaner steers and heifers sold to similar rates as last week.
Hayes & Co livestock agent Landon Hayes said there was solid competition from local buyers, with export and slaughter markets firmer.
Mr Hayes said market confidence had lifted, which was reflected in the prices at the sale across all lines on offer.
"All the usual weekly buyers were in attendance, trading with more confidence and increased rates," he said.
"That was right through from processors and feedlotters through to restockers.
"Everything increased from last week's sale, cows were up 10-15c/kg and more, as well as feeder steers, and little cattle probably about 10c/kg better.
"The quality was definitely there, [there was] still plenty of coverage on cattle with the great season that we have had in the south-east."
Highlights
D and M Laycock sold heavy Simbrah cows for 237c/kg or $1566.
O and K Rasmussen sold Brahman cows for 239c/kg or $1495.
G.Shipperley sold medium Droughtmaster cows for 235c/kg or $1177.
A.H Geiger sold Droughtmaster bulls for 235c/kg or $2010.
D and M Laycock sold light Simbrah bulls for 240c/kg or $1592.
M. Rasmussen and C. Hirning sold six-tooth, Santa Gerturdis, heavy heifers for 264c/kg or $1600.
A. Webb sold four-tooth, Santa Gertrudis, heavy heifers for 270c/kg or $1540.
H. McDowell sold heavy Charbray feeder steers for 323c/kg or $1478.
K and M Abraham sold light Santa Gertrudis-cross feeder steers for 313c/kg or $1130.
P and A Noonan sold light Brangus feeder steers for 309c/kg or $1103.
R. Mandelkow sold Charbray feeder heifers for 255c/kg or $995.
Grey Gum Droughtmaster sold Shorthorn-cross weaner heifers for 240c/kg or $615.
A and K Mocker sold Santa Gertrudis weaner steers for 333c/kg or $803.
Ammino Nominees sold Charbray weaner steers for 327c/kg or $950.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.