Shift in trade sphere for beef moves toward sustainability, welfare

By Shan Goodwin
May 8 2024 - 1:11pm
General manager of industry affairs at the Australian Meat Industry Council Tim Ryan spoke at an international seminar on trade at Beef Australia in Rockhampton. Picture Shan Goodwin.
Beef trade is fast expanding from the traditional sphere of biosecurity and food safety to encompass environmental sustainability and animal welfare.

