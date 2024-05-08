Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Braford studs MCN from Bell, Sunny Lawn from Clifton win grand champion Beef sashes

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated May 8 2024 - 6:11pm, first published 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Bryce Eishold

Two Queensland studs who have bred Brafords for more than 50 years have shared the honours in this year's grand champion female and male trophies at Beef Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.