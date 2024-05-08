KLR Livestock Beef 2024 breakfast dines out on grass, money and livestock

About 60 industry members attended a KLR Livestock breakfast on Wednesday during Beef Week, renewing acquaintances, making new friends, and reinforcing the principles of grass, money, and livestock.
Grass, money, and livestock are the three key strategies the KLR school uses to teach simple, powerful, and proven livestock sell/buy strategies developed to maximise cash flow while minimising market risk.
KLR operations manager Grahame Rees said often, the most difficult decisions faced by producers are knowing what to sell, when to buy, and how to guarantee a profit.
He said the KLR Marketing School is a practical guide for livestock producers, cattle and sheep breeders, and backgrounders. It teaches and applies the principles to maximise cash flow and profit in livestock businesses.
