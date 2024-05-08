Queensland Country Life
KLR Livestock Beef 2024 breakfast dines out on grass, money and livestock

May 8 2024 - 12:00pm
Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

About 60 industry members attended a KLR Livestock breakfast on Wednesday during Beef Week, renewing acquaintances, making new friends, and reinforcing the principles of grass, money, and livestock.

