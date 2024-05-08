Weaner steers 448c at Roma store sale

A total of 4059 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's Store Sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 448 cents a kilogram and averaged 392c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 424c/kg and averaged 378c/kg, steers 280-330kg reached 420c/kg and averaged 366c/kg, and steers 330-400kg reached 378c/kg and averaged 328c/kg. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 342c/kg and averaged 293c/kg.
MJ and CJ McQueen, Weston, Winton, sold Simmental cross steers to 448c/kg, reaching $1970 to average $998. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 308c/kg, reaching $1523 to average $913.
FG and R Dunn, Megine, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 420c/kg, reaching $1335 to average $1273.
Raceview Pastoral Co, Raceview, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 424c/kg, reaching $1492 to average $1207. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 308c/kg, reaching $1061 to average $857.
Bernie and Cindy Bruce, Wilga Park, Taroom, sold Charolais cross steers to 402c/kg, reaching $1251 to average $1147.
Justin Humphreys, Colroy, Injune, sold Black Simmental steers to 400c/kg, reaching $1233 to average $1131. The Black Simmental heifers to 314c/kg, reaching $930 to average $854.
BJ and WR Taylor, Marjundale, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 393c/kg, reaching $1233 to average $1233.
AW and GWW Littleton, Gabel Park, Jackson, sold Angus cross steers to 384c/kg, reaching $900 to average $888. The Angus cross heifers sold to 294c/kg, reaching $772 to average $693.
WD and JE Purcell, Bridgeman Downs, Roma, sold Angus steers to 368c/kg, reaching $1096 to average $1096. The Angus heifers sold to 304c/kg, reaching $1135 to average $1021.
BR and KM Seawright, Janlee, Yuleba, sold Santa Gertrudis steers cross to 350c/kg, reaching $1236 to average $1102.
AJ and CJ Adams, Allo-Omber, Barcaldine, sold Murray Grey cross steers to 350c/kg, reaching $1129 to average $1013. The Brahman cross heifers sold to 260c/kg, reaching $1131 to average $766. The Brahman cows sold to 239c/kg, reaching $1363 to average $1363.
NLM Pastoral, Tingun, sold Shorthorn cross steers to 350c/kg, reaching $1509 to average $1087.
Leanne Lawson, Biloela, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 344c/kg, reaching $1345 to average $1234. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 294c/kg, reaching $994, to average $962.
BJ and KM Perkins, Kaywarra, Eumamurrin, sold Hereford cross steers to 344c/kg, reaching $1146 to average $1146.
Yorkaringa Farming Trust, Yorkaringa, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 336c/kg, reaching $1613 to average $1601.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 298c/kg and averaged 271c/kg, heifers 200-280kg topped at 314c/kg and averaged 263c/kg, heifers 280-330kg topped at 302c/kg, averaging 249c/kg, heifers 330-400kg topped at 304c/kg, averaging 258c/kg, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 304c/kg, averaging 262c/kg.
U5J Pty Ltd, Kevington, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 304c/kg, reaching $1875 to average $1575. The Santa Gertrudis cross cows sold to 227c/kg, reaching $1685 to average $1422.
Andrew and Samantha Burey, Burradoo, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 298c/kg, reaching $538 to average $538.
Doce Pastoral, Pleasant Hills, Roma, sold Droughtmaster heifers to 292c/kg, reaching $1572 to average $1278.
Picking Pastoral Co, Yallamurra Station, Quilpie, sold Angus cross heifers to 288c/kg, reaching $706 to average $594.
BR Sinnamon, Tin Hut, Jackson, sold Brangus heifers sold to 284c/kg, reaching $1485 to average $1021.
Cows 330-400kg reached 190c/kg and averaged 176c/kg, cows 400-500kg topped at 230c/kg, averaging 193c/kg, cows 500-600kg topped at 245c/kg, averaging 218c/kg, and cows over 600kg topped at 244c/kg, averaging 227c/kg.
MJ Munday, Roma, sold Brahman cross cows to 245c/kg, reaching $1431 to average $1336.
TW and AJ Bowen, Lolworth, Morven, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 243c/kg, reaching $1490 to average $1390.
W and K Brown Trust, Booralie, Roma, sold Angus cows to 238c/kg, reaching $1696 to average $1493.
