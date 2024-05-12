Queensland Country Life
Dalby grower tells Senate hearing of CSG induced subsidence on farm

Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
May 13 2024 - 6:00am
Western Downs farmer Zena Ronnfeldt gave evidence at the Toowoomba public hearing of the proposed Mineral and Energy Resources and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024, after her property suffered subsidence damage she said was caused by CSG drilling. Picture: Supplied
Western Downs farmer Zena Ronnfeldt gave evidence at the Toowoomba public hearing of the proposed Mineral and Energy Resources and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024, after her property suffered subsidence damage she said was caused by CSG drilling. Picture: Supplied

A Dalby farmer who claimed her agribusiness had been "diabolically impacted" by subsidence due to ongoing coal seam gas mining appeared before the Senate Clean Economy Jobs, Resources and Transport Committee hearing in Toowoomba on Wednesday.

