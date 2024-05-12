Dalby grower tells Senate hearing of CSG induced subsidence on farm

A Dalby farmer who claimed her agribusiness had been "diabolically impacted" by subsidence due to ongoing coal seam gas mining appeared before the Senate Clean Economy Jobs, Resources and Transport Committee hearing in Toowoomba on Wednesday.
Western Downs farmer Zena Ronnfeldt who crops 2500ha with her family at Kupunn, gave scathing feedback on the proposed Mineral and Energy Resources and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024, which among other matters, will provide a framework for managing the impacts of CSG induced subsidence.
The Bill's primary objectives are to enhance the state's coexistence framework, provide a framework for managing the impacts of coal seam gas induced subsidence, improve regulatory efficiency and modernise the Financial Provisioning Scheme.
Ms Ronnfeldt told the hearing how Arrow Energy owned by Shell and PetroChina, had caused what she said was "significant subsidence" on the property, yet denied they were liable.
However, an Arrow Energy spokesperson said the company was "providing feedback on the proposed bill through the current committee process".
"Subsidence occurs from a range of ground activities, including farming as well as coal seam gas extraction, and naturally occurring ground movement," the spokesperson said.
In 2022 Arrow Energy was fined $1 million for breaching land access laws.
Mr Ronnfeldt said her family farm had experienced major subsidence from CSG wells which had cost them many "hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses and costs, with no compensation."
"This is a diabolical situation," she said.
"Our property is ground zero for reported subsidence causing critical damage to intensive cropping.
"Our 1.2 billion litre dam started seeping millions of litres of water a year through the bottom of the dam about three years after Arrow Energy unlawfully dug a gas well under it from neighbouring land and this has caused us significant crop loss and pumping cost to try to replenish the lost water.
"To manage subsidence, growers needed better consultation and a transparent process starting with baseline reporting which scientifically is based on best methodology to take guess work out of compensation and impacts, guesswork caused by regulatory failures in the legislation and its administration."
The Toowoomba hearing was one of several arranged after Resources and Critical Minerals minister Scott Stewart introduced the Mineral and Energy Resources and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 into state parliament on April 18, 2024.
It was then referred to the Clean Economy Jobs, Resources and Transport Committee for detailed consideration.
Ms Ronnfeldt said the whole process was "being inappropriately rushed."
"Having been forced to navigate subsidence caused by CSG mining and trying for the last four years to manage and remediate its impacts at our own cost, we have found the existing process of compensation problematic, causing unnecessary cost, time and stress, not yet resulting agreements to resolve the issue," she said.
Ms Ronnfeldt said the Independent Expert Scientific Committee on Unconventional Gas Development and Large Coal Mining Development, "had acknowledged agricultural dams are at risk due to subsidence from CSG mining."
"Every subsidence action done and not done can have far-reaching water flow consequences impacting farm infrastructure, soil conservation, business investment decisions and ability to borrow money," she said.
"Our reality is that subsidence caused by CSG mining is not going away, it is ongoing issue with far reaching implications, and we do not know when it is going to stop."
Dalby grower Bev Newton said her family's multi-generational farming enterprise which undertook irrigated and dryland broadacre cropping was also at risk.
"Our collation and monitoring of satellite imagery and shows from regional scale we have been experiencing subsidence since 2018," she said.
"The government recently told us we should have been collecting baseline data since 2016, however, Arrow promised us it 'was not going to be a problem, don't worry about it'."
Ms Newton said the stresses caused by the CSG subsidence had caused enormous concerns for growers, with at least six farmers pulling out of the region.
"At least two other growers in the area have suffered subsidence on irrigated land," she said.
"So we are doing the baseline monitoring and then we will need to get qualified and licensed surveyors to produce a report which will show reliable evidence in court to claim compensation.
"We should not have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars it should be automatically the responsibility of the tenure holders."
Queensland Farmers Federation CEO Jo Sheppard said while the organisation had undertaken some consultation of the Bill's framework she was surprised about the short time allocated for people to submit a response.
"We had an extensive consultation process," she said.
"But then they sent the Bill and explanatory notes which ran to 500 pages and I feel this time to read and respond was not fair of landholders..
"Land like water is a finite resource and food insecurity has doubled since COVID, so we need to be strategic and careful about how we manage natural resources."
The Arrow Energy spokesperson said the company "firmly believe the agricultural and gas industries can be productive side-by-side."
"We have hundreds of positive relationships with landholders across the Surat Basin where this is occurring," the spokesperson said.
"We support the development of a legislative framework that can deliver much-needed certainty for all stakeholders and is workable for both the agricultural and gas industries.
"The scientific research into subsidence suggests that any impact from CSG activities is likely to be minor and similar to that of naturally occurring ground movement (and) there are strong protections for landholders and their properties under the Mineral and Energy Resources (Common Provisions) Act 2014 which require us to pay compensation for any adverse impacts caused by our operations."
The Senate hearings continue today in Brisbane.
