Brafords hit the ring at Beef 2024 as onlookers travel from as far as SA to watch

Cattle judging for Brafords is underway at Beef 2024 with the public gallery made up of everyone from students to former breeders - and even the patron of the breed itself.
Retired breeder and Australian Braford Society patron Larry Acton, Gracemere, was among those in the crowd and said it gave him great pleasure to watch the breed compete at Beef Australia.
"I sold my Riverton Braford stud last year due to a number of reasons, but I still love to be involved and take a keen interest in the breed," he said.
"I've been the patron for 20-odd years, and Beef 2024 is one of those events where you get to see so many familiar faces and meet new people."
The breed is being judged by Rick Greenup, Greenup Eidsvold Station, Eidsvold, and associate judge Sam Donovan, Ashby Bradford stud, Jimbour.
Among the crowd was the Maclean High School Show Team from Maclean, NSW.
The group was made up of 17 students, three staff and five parents.
The Hann family of Nampara Angus stud, Lucindale, SA, made the journey north to watch some of the action and were photographed at the start of the Braford judging.
