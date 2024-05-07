Angus Australia gathers the crowds for Beef 2024 catch-up

Angus Australia's northern focus seminar, Angus for Every System drew nearly a full house and then transitioned into a social function that drew an even bigger crowd of breed enthusiasts.
Angus Australia's chief executive officer, Scott Wright, said when he opened the seminar that more large-scale operations in Northern Australia continued to seek out Angus genetics to complement their breeding operations and drive further genetic improvement, marketability, and profitability.
He said the Angus Australia Beef Australia 2024 seminar took a deep dive into how Angus genetics are being utilised across these operations in traditional bos indicus areas and focused on how the use of Angus genetics in these operations is improving productivity and profitability.
Mr Wright introduced Ben Noller from Palgrove Pastoral, Troy Setter from Consolidated Pastoral Company and Ian McLean from Bush AgriBusiness who spoke about individual experiences or those of their clients with the introduction of Angus genetic traits to their herds.
