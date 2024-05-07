Hanson family prove strong in Ultra ring

The Hanson family from Bullakeana, Theodore, had their name written into the history books as the inaugural winners of the Ultrablack/red stud cattle judging ring at Beef on Tuesday.
International judge PJ Budler selected their junior champion bull, Bullakeana Wide Load as the grand champion male, while it was their senior female, Bullakeana Very Now, that took the equivalent title in the female classes.
It marked the first time the breed has had a dedicated judging ring at Beef Australia.
