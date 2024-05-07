Queensland Country Life
Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Hanson family prove strong in Ultra ring

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
May 7 2024 - 6:12pm
Bullakeana Wide Load held by Jake Turner with judge PJ Budler, exhibitors Brad and Vicki Hanson, Hanson Cattle Co, Theodore and Nutrien's Colby Ede. Picture: Ben Harden
The Hanson family from Bullakeana, Theodore, had their name written into the history books as the inaugural winners of the Ultrablack/red stud cattle judging ring at Beef on Tuesday.

