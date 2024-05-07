Queensland Country Life
Four studs dominate Angus ring at Beef 2024

By Melanie Groves
Updated May 7 2024 - 6:24pm, first published 5:51pm
PC Diamond Miss Unanimous S032 with Nutrien's Colby Ede, handlers Gavin Iseppi and Christie Fuller and ribbon presenter Noelene Branson, Banquet Angus. Picture: Kelly Walsh
Cattle from the Fuller family's Pine Creek Angus stud at Cowra in New South Wales swept up the awards in the Angus ring on Tuesday.

