Four studs dominate Angus ring at Beef 2024

Cattle from the Fuller family's Pine Creek Angus stud at Cowra in New South Wales swept up the awards in the Angus ring on Tuesday.
The regular show winners took home eight of 14 championships, as well as a clean sweep in the three group classes.
"We've come a long way to be here, and those results definitely make it worthwhile," Pine Creek spokesperson Gavin Iseppi said.
PC Diamond Miss Unanimous S032 took home senior and grand champion female, with Mr Iseppi saying they'd spent the time prepping her after she stood second to the overall interbreed champion cow at Sydney Royal Easter Show in her class.
"We felt we didn't quite have her ready for Sydney, so the little bit of extra time between Sydney and Beef is what we just needed to get it done," Mr Iseppi said.
The three-year-old PC Diamond Miss Unanimous was sired by Vision Unanimous, and her dam was PC Miss Tour of Duty N029.
Judge Grame Hopf said the senior female champion and her reserve, PC Diamond Miss Royal Roll T320, were two of the best examples of the Angus breed he had seen "in years".
"I believe these moderate frame cows with more spring and depth of rib, certainly in the fore rib area are the cows that best suit our farming conditions here in Australia, [the winners] really typifies the Australian Angus scene," he said.
Both the grand champion female and calf champion female, PC Diamond Miss Quick Silver U035, have changed hands recently, selling to Queensland grazier Glen Perrett who was in the stands to witness his new cattle prove to be good purchases.
Glen Perrett said it was unexpected, but a "tremendous thrill".
He said PC Diamond Miss Unanimous really caught his eye with a calf at foot, and that Pine Creek Angus had done an excellent job showing them.
After Beef, PC Diamond Miss Quick Silver U035 will continue to compete on the Queensland show circuit under Mr Perrett's name, while PC Diamond Miss Unanimous will head back to New South Wales to be bred.
Angus sire Bowenfels Reality T1, from Glenrae Pastoral Company, continued a winning streak, being named grand champion male at Beef, after he claimed the Malcolm McCosker Memorial Trophy for supreme interbreed exhibit at the Toowoomba Royal Show last month.
The 28-month-old Bowenfels Reality T1 was sired by Ben Nevis Quambone Q321, out of Bowenfels Jeddah Pride M18.
Troy Nuttridge paraded the bull for owner Glen Perrett, saying he believed his winning qualities came down to his weight, coming in at 1100 kilograms, and his length of body.
"He's a bull that certainly suits Queensland climates, and Glen's [Perrett, owner of Glenrae Pastoral Company] bred cattle for Queensland climates for over 50 years," Mr Nuttridge said.
Mr Hopf said the competition was very close at the top.
"The reason I have this bull on top today is the structural correctness, especially through the front end, the lay in of his shoulder, I really admire those fertility traits," Mr Hopf said.
"The grand champion bull is freer in his movement, and longer in his stride than the bull that we have in the reserve.
"It's a great credit to the Angus breed to be able to bring forward these type of cattle."
Bowenfels Reality T1 will be heading to the Emerald AgGrow at the end of June, but Mr Nuttridge said there had been interest in him already, and they would sell privately to the right buyer.
Stephen Haywood and Kellie Smith from K5X Angus at Allora also had a successful day, taking out the calf champion male with K5X Unique U5, junior champion male with K5X Think Big T67 and reserve junior champion male with K5X Turbo T60.
Brad Leigh International's Spring Hill Abigail U121 was reserve junior female .
