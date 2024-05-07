Woolies breakfast provides industry research gold

The Stadium was bustling with producers and industry professionals on May 7, as Beef 2024 kicked off Tuesday morning with a Woolworths breakfast, titled Health - From the ground up.
Keynote speaker Professor John Gilliland (recently appointed as a special advisor to the UK's Agriculture Horticulture Development Board) and emcee Greenstock's Managing Director Anna Speer provided attendees with an in-depth look at industry issues including "circularity, systems thinking, and the inter-connectedness" while also looking at farmer and consumer behaviour.
"It's about changing consumer behaviour and very little about changing farmers' behaviour," Prof Gilliland said.
"Both are a challenge but I believe changing consumer behaviour is easier."
Prof Gilliland said it was important to invest in human health and zero hunger - with farmers tasked with the role of maintaining the health of consumers.
"I'm a farmer, I'm a human being, I want knowledge...(and) with knowledge I will get my farm and my family through to the other end," he said.
The seminar addressed the value chain, the necessity for long-term vision, the commitment to meaningful change, and industry-wide issues such as methane emissions, soil carbon sequestration.
Prof Gilliland also spoke about three new peer-reviewed papers published in Europe last summer which highlighted the importance of cattle faeces and manure in the role of soil health.
"Faeces is gold dust with fungi," he said.
