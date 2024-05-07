PM Albanese visits Beef Australia 2024 to talk exports, drought funding

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made an appearance at Beef Australia today (May 7) after announcing the government will rewrite the Future Drought Fund and invest almost $500 million over the next eight years to deliver the next phase of the program.
Mr Albanese joined a large group of politicians who travelled to the event, including Queensland Premier Steven Miles, Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt, Minister for Northern Australia Madeleine King and Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner.
The contingency was welcomed by Beef Australia's chairman Bryce Camm, and Mr Albanese thanked attendees for the "warm central Queensland welcome".
Mr Albanese was also in attendance at the Rabobank Beef Industry Awards Dinner on Monday night.
"This morning we woke up to an absolutely stunning day that is as wonderful as this industry is itself," he said of the agricultural industry.
"(Beef 2024) is a celebration of all things beef. It's an opportunity for us, including those of us who live in our cities to pay tribute to the role that farmers play in going literally from the paddock to the plate...making sure that Australians know that what they get on their tables, at their family dinners at night is a product of hard work of our agricultural sector and of our farmers."
Mr Albanese said there was also a "really serious side" to the week-long event.
"This is the first time since 2018 that international visitors have been here," he said.
"Seventy per cent of Australia's beef that's produced is for export. What that means is jobs here but it also means economic benefit for Australia, whether it be the very important live cattle trade or whether it be meat products that are exported right around the world.
"One of the things that struck me last night is how optimistic the producers are. Optimistic about volumes but also optimistic about price going forward as well."
Mr Albanese said it was expected that next year, exports could be worth up to $12 billion.
"That's an extraordinary achievement of this industry and it's an industry that we've been determined to work with...when challenges have arisen such as foot and mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia," he said.
"(I had) personal discussions with President Widodo. The changes that we made that were sensible changes...things like people coming back from Bali and wiping their feet on a mat...(to) make sure this vital industry was kept open."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.