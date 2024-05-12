From bees to Brangus for Mondure couple

For Ross and Dorothy Warren a life at home on their 1000 acre property west of Murgon was all they ever dreamed of.
The couple both grew up on dairy farms and married while Mr Warren was working as a mechanic in Wondai.
After having their two daughters, the family moved around Queensland before returning to the South Burnett region where they eventually purchased land.
The couple, now in their 80s, run a cattle operation at Mondure with 150 predominantly Brangus breeders.
They rotationally graze, putting Limousin bulls over Brangus heifers to produce weaners sold directly into local markets.
But cattle wasn't always the focus of the Warrens, who spent a decade of their lives as beekeepers.
"A bee keeper at Murgon sold us a few hives and that is how we started off," Mr Warren said of the enterprise.
"We got about 15 or 20 hives built from there and ended up at around 400 hives."
They sold their honey to Capilano and bought shares in the company, which enabled them to get paid a dividend in addition to the income from the product.
"If you weren't a full shareholder you had to pay about $100 or so but you were like a guest, if there were any bonuses you didn't get anything, "Mr Warren said.
"I think we were getting up to $1000 later on just in dividends."
After ten years of beekeeping they decided to shift their focus from bees to cattle.
"If you aren't working them (bees) full time, there are too many diseases that come in," Mr Warren said.
Now, the Warrens have turned their sights to the cattle market full-time, and produce their own leucaena over about 70 acres for feed.
"Some places are beginning to call it (leucaena) a pest...you learn as you go, we don't let it get too tall now - it grows up over the canopy of your tractor," Mr Warren said.
Mr Warren said they gave away growing on steers for the feedlot market.
"The market changed, at one stage you couldn't get anything for your weaners, we tried growing them out and weren't getting any more money for them," Ms Warren said.
"The market is up and down all the time...you think you have it worked out and the game changes.
"If it's not the market it's the season."
Mr and Mrs Warren put their successes down to the knowledge they gained from growing up on dairies.
"You know what it was like to be overstocked, especially with dairy cattle, they eat twice as much as beef cattle do," Mr Warren said.
