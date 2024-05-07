Faces of Simmental judging at Beef 2024

The Simmental breed was well supported at Beef 2024, both in the ring and around the outside.
A packed grandstand meant keen onlookers were standing around the ring to watch the competition unfold with plenty of studs travelling from across the country to compete in Rockhampton.
There were 69 nominations for the breed, which were judged on Tuesday morning by Andrew Olive, Raglan Brahmans, Raglan.
Mr Olive is also judging the Gelbviehs and has judged at shows across the country and the world including Darwin, Katherine, Lismore, Casino, Cairns, Sydney, Clermont and Thailand.
Prefixes represented by the exhibited cattle included Ellendale, GK, Elite, Double K, Meldon Park, Summit, Goldstar, Rafter L Livestock, Coral Creek, MT Mooney, Hobbs Livestock, Trinity Vale, Double K, K.B.V., Tennysonvale, Yerwal Est, Herlo Park, Tullayr and Bandeeka.
Simmentals last won the interbreed in 2018 when Meldon Park Major Player was crowned interbreed male.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.