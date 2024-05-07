All the faces of the Angus ring at Beef 2024

Seedstock producers from across the country and the world gathered around ring four to watch the Angus judging at Beef 2024 on Tuesday morning.
The 86 nominated exhibits were judged by Grame Hopf, Murwillumbah, NSW and were one of the major breeds to kick off the stud cattle judging.
Mr Hopf has more than 60 years judging experience both national and internationally across 14 countries in which he has judged everything from cattle to poultry.
Each class of angus had around six exhibits, with some larger classes too.
Prefixes of the animals being shown included Kedmaw, Ruby Ridge, Phoenix Park, Spring Hill, Bowenfels, PC, Kellash Creek, Glenisa, Ben Nevis, Exton, K5X, Diamon PC, Mickey's, Kiah Maroo, HVB, Wallawong, Jen-Daview, Millah Murrah, Tattykeel, Diamond, Texas, PJ, and J and C.
The grand champion male and female Angus will contest the interbreed titles when judging kicks off after the parade of champions from midday on Thursday in the centre ring.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.