Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

All the faces of the Angus ring at Beef 2024

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
May 7 2024 - 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Lucy Kinbacher

Seedstock producers from across the country and the world gathered around ring four to watch the Angus judging at Beef 2024 on Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Raised on a cattle property at Biggenden, Lucy Kinbacher has spent 10 years working across metropolitan, regional and rural publications in both Queensland and NSW. Lucy has been the editor of the Queensland Country Life and North Queensland Register since 2021.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.