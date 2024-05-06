Queensland Country Life
Home/News

'Serious' crash closes Cunningham Highway

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
May 7 2024 - 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A serious road crash occurred on the Cunningham Hwy west of Warwick before dawn on May 7, 2024. Picture: QCL File
A serious road crash occurred on the Cunningham Hwy west of Warwick before dawn on May 7, 2024. Picture: QCL File

Emergency services were called to attend a serious road crash involving two trucks and utility which collided in separate incidents within 50 meters of each other on the southern Downs earlier this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.