'Serious' crash closes Cunningham Highway

Emergency services were called to attend a serious road crash involving two trucks and utility which collided in separate incidents within 50 meters of each other on the southern Downs earlier this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance representative said four paramedic crews were altered around 5.26am to attend the incidents at the intersection of Cunningham Highway and Link Road, west of Warwick.
"One male in a stable condition was initially entrapped and transported to Warwick Hospital by road ambulance," the representative said.
"There was also a stable female who declined transport and another person assessed at the scene to be in a serious condition."
A Queensland Fires Service representative said four vehicles attended the scene.
"There was one person entrapped so our crews took action to get the person out," the representative said.
"They were then handed over to the paramedics."
According to the TMR website, the Cunningham Highway is closed in both directions with long delays expected.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and diversions are in place via Strickfuss Road and Sandy Creek Rd.
