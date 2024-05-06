Brahman judging kicks off at Beef as Opposition Leader Peter Dutton presents ribbons

Hundreds of people have made their way onto the main ring at Beef Australia for the Brahman judging where more than 250 stud cattle will be judged on Tuesday.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton was among the dignitaries, presenting ribbons to several junior class winners in the first hour of the competition.
Six-year-old Harper Francis was one of the ribbon winners in the early stages of the competition after exhibiting an 11-month-old Brahman heifer, Crinum T Harper's Rem, with the help of her aunty, Siobhan Francis.
"Harper has been granted a week off school because she has an animal coming to Beef, and at the moment she is on mucking-out duties," Mrs Francis said.
"It's a great community to be a part of and Harper has made so many friends who are involved in the breed."
Harper, who is the co-principal of Crinum Brahmans, said she was "really excited" to take part in Beef 2024.
Onlookers from NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland made up the public gallery.
Other breeds to be judged on Tuesday include the Simmentals, Angus, Brangus, Shorthorns, Lowlines, Speckle Parks, Gelbviehs, Ultras and several other smaller breeds.
