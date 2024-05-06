Queensland Country Life
Brahman judging kicks off at Beef as Opposition Leader Peter Dutton presents ribbons

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated May 7 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 9:38am
Pictures by Bryce Eishold

Hundreds of people have made their way onto the main ring at Beef Australia for the Brahman judging where more than 250 stud cattle will be judged on Tuesday.

Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

