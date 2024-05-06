All the photos from the Nutrien Horse Sale

It wasn't all business at the Nutrien Supreme Sale at Toowoomba over the weekend with the auction of nearly 350 lots providing plenty of opportunity for socialising.
Hundreds of buyers and vendors came from across the eastern states to compete on lots, helping to push the top price to a new record for a led yearling.
Offered on account of Richard and Suzy Kelaher, Bobadil, Tamworth, the top price lot, Bobadil Metalic Maduri, was purchased by Mick and Hayley Hughes, Spring Creek, for $100,000.
Led horses sold on the first two days of the sale with ridden horses on offer when day three got underway on Sunday at 8am.
The organisers of the sale, the Nutrien team, said the sale was a great success.
