More to Meat uncovers public opinion about beef

THE Australian Meat Processor Corporation held court at Walter Pierce Pavilion on May 6, to discuss its campaign, More to Meat, with Beef 2024.
The research-led campaign encourages people to speak about the beef industry and showcases the contribution made by processors.
The survey of 2770 people was conducted by CT Group, with 643 of participants from communities which host a red meat processor.
"By far the biggest issue for the vast majority of these people was the rising cost of living. Seventy three per cent of people considered cost of living, inflation and interest rates to be among the most important national priorities," AMPC CEO Chris Taylor said.
"The next highest priority was the closely related issue of housing and housing affordability.
"Climate change, crime, the economy, education, jobs, homelessness and the environment were way down, the last four only registering single figures.
"Of agricultural issues, stopping animal cruelty was considered the most important priority, closely followed by safeguarding against diseases like foot and mouth."
Mr Taylor said a favourability index showed the agriculture sector remains very favourable at +75, with primary producers receiving +76, the read meat industry +51 and abattoirs +27.
Supermarkets plummeted from +61 in May 2023 to +4 in February 2024.
"So while the research shows our industry is travelling well at the moment, it also warns against complacency. Reputation is particularly fragile in this time of economic stress and cost of living pressures," Mr Taylor said.
"The research also demonstrates the positive standing of our industry in the communities that host our processing facilities.
"While 57pc of Australians support the red meat processing industry, this rises to 63pc in communities with at least one processor.
"The community is most persuaded by messages regarding the essential role of red meat processors in the supply chain and the industry's link to small businesses.
"Messages about the role of processors as large employers and providing lower skilled workers with employment also resonate well."
Discussing the industry, Mr Taylor said there were four key lessons about the industry.
These were that red meat processors are an essential part of the red meat supply chain, receiving livestock from farmers and processing and packaging it for sale, that processors enable a range of small businesses to survive and thrive, processors contribute to Australia's standing in the world through exports, and that red meat processors are some of the biggest employers in the local communities.
The key take-aways from the research were that education helps improve support of the industry, the cost of living dominates public opinion on issues, animal welfare concerns are increasing and are important to people, and "reputation is fragile".
"Processing is holding up well, but supermarkets show how far we could fall if we don't nurture and protect our reputation," Mr Taylor said.
