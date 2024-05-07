Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Good competition at Blackall

May 7 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good competition at Blackall
Good competition at Blackall

Blackall combined agents yarded 4700 head weaner and store at the monthly weaner and store sale on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.