Good competition at Blackall

Blackall combined agents yarded 4700 head weaner and store at the monthly weaner and store sale on Thursday.
They said the yarding was mixed in quality with some very good weaners and feeder cattle penned. There was a small penning of mixed quality fat cattle.
The better bred and presented lines attracted strong competition from a solid buying panel. Buyers were very selective, and the rates achieved reflected this.
The yarding was drawn from Julia Creek, Hughenden, Winton, Longreach, Muttaburra, Aramac, Barcaldine, Jericho, Blackall, Tambo and Isisford districts.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 218c, average 206c, and bulls over 450kg made 244c, average 228c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 140c, average 129c, cows 400-500kg made 201c, average 178c, and cows over 500kg reached 216c, to average 205c.
Heifers under 220kg made 270c, average 200c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 286c, averaging 209c, heifers 280-350kg reached 286c, average 226c, heifers 350-450kg made 286c, average 253c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 300c, averaging 241c.
Steers under 220kg sold to 360c, average 265c, steers 220-280kg sold to 396c, averaging 330c, steers 280-350kg made 392c, average 324c, steers 350-400kg reached 352c, average 301c, steers 400-550kg made 334c, average 296c, and steers over 550kg sold to 276c, average 255c.
Mickeys made to 316c, to average 255c.
Cows and calves made to $1690/unit, averaging $1271/unit.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Bloomfield Pastoral Company, Bloomfield, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster steers to a top of 334 cents a kilogram weighing 301kg to return $1006.
Lloyd Werai Grazing, Bloomfield, Blackall, sold Charolais cross steers to a top of 330c/kg weighing 313kg to return $1035.
NR and RA James, Glenstar, Barcaldine, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to a top of 338c/kg weighing 278kg to return $942.
Maranda Pastoral Company, Maranda, Barcaldine, sold Angus cross steers to a top of 360c/kg weighing 275kg to return $991.
Sue Lawrence off the Aramac Common sold Charolais cross steers to a top of 336c/kg weighing 392kg to return $1319.
Z and V Contracting off the Aramac Common sold Simmental cross steers to a top of 336c/kg weighing 352kg to return $1185.
B and K Davison, Bellview, Barcaldine, sold Brangus steers to a top of 300c/kg weighing 419kg to return $1257.
Bernfels Pastoral Company, Bernfels, Winton, sold Charolais cross steers to a top of 312c/kg weighing 413kg to return $1291.
Westhill Trust, Westhill, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 330.2c/kg weighing 433kg for a return of $1430. They had also sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 262.2c/kg weighing 425kg for a return of $1114.
BJ Pastoral Co, Northentwyn, Blackall, sold Brangus steers for 302.2c/kg weighing 458kg for a return of $1384. They had also sold Charolais cross heifers for 280.2c/kg weighing 350kg for a return of $980.
RA and Z Johnson, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 304.2c/kg weighing 410kg for a return of $1247.
JW and CN Gilmore, Silverdale Station, Aramac, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 310c/kg weighing 382kg for a return of $1185. They had also sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 266.2c/kg weighing 361kg for a return of $963.
NW and AL Hinrichsen, Durrandella, Alpha, sold Saler cross steers for 306.2c/kg weighing 375kg for a return of $1150. They had also sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 265c/kg weighing 366kg for a return of $970.
Hinrichsen Livestock and Engineering, Durrandella, Alpha, sold Saler cross steers for 324.2c/kg weighing 327kg for a return of $1061.
BR and GA Williamson, Lennox, Jericho, sold Angus cross steers for 365c/kg weighing 236kg for a return of $861.
M Britton, Winhaven, Aramac, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 336.2c/kg weighing 242kg for a return of $816.
Ronlowark Partnership, Ronlow, Pentland, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 286.2c/kg weighing 218kg for a return of $623.
Patrick Semple, Dundee, Richmond, sold Angus cross steers for 360.2c/kg at 296kg to return $1066 and Angus cross steers for 342.2c/kg at 329kg to return $1127.
Maylands Pastoral, Maylands, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster steers for 336.2c/kg at 284kg to return $955.
Jordan Trading, Cecilark, Ilfracombe, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 356.2c/kg at 274kg to return $977.
Jordan Trading, Cecilark, Ilfracombe, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 360.2c/kg at 219kg to return $789.
BM Avery and Banjo Grazing Co, Unavale, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 260.2c/kg at 565kg to return $1470.
Bain Brothers Grazing, Alva, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 280.2c/kg at 423kg to return $1184.
Kyle Elmy, Blackall Common, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 265.2c/kg at 385kg to return $1021.
Cameron and Carmel Jackson, Strathdarr, Morella, sold Santa cross steers for 312.2c/kg at 509.2kg to return $1589.
Alison Kreig, Benalla, Blackall, sold Santa cross heifers for 275c/kg at 410kg to return $1127.
CJ and LC Hannay, Overton, Aramac, sold Santa steers for 338.2c/kg at 293.50kg to return $992.
D and H McLean, Texas, Jericho, sold Simmental cross steers for 358.2c/kg at 253kg to return $907.
JM Rice and WT Rice, Prairie Vale, Torrens Creek, sold Santa steers for 334.2c/kg at 363.10kg to return $1213.
JA and SJ Banning, Collingwood, Winton, sold Angus cross steers for 334.2c/kg at 310.2kg to return $1063. They also sold Angus cross heifers for 260c/kg at 294.4kg to return $765.
Tambo Station Pastoral, Tambo Station, Tambo, sold Santa cows for 216.2c/kg at 640.8kg to return $1385.
Clarenden Cattle Co, Clarenden, Blackall, sold Charbray cross steers for 308.2c/kg weighing 446kg to return $1376.
Duthieark Grazing, Duthieark, Blackall, sold Angus cross steers for 324.2c/kg weighing 452kg to return $1465. They also sold Santa heifers for 284.2c/kg weighing 379kg to return $1077.
G and J Bambling, Glenavon, Aramac, sold Brahman cross steers for 282.2c/kg weighing 464kg to return $1310.
RJ and TL Bambling, Glenavon, Aramac, sold Charolais cross steers for 302.2c/kg weighing 517kg to return $1563 and Charolais cross heifers for 272.2c/kg weighing 360kg to return $981.
Ross and Sons, Vacy, Yaraka, sold Santa cross steers for 326.2c/kg weighing 383kg to return $1250.
Ballater Past Co, Ballater, Hughenden sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 326.2c/kg weighing 373kg to return $1216.
Toobrack Grazing Co, Toobrack, Longreach, sold Hereford cross steers for 340.2c/kg weighing 343kg to return $1168.
JE and TL Nowlan, Tambo, sold Angus cross steers for 352.2c/kg weighing 354kg to return $1249.
J and L Wells, Auteuil, Barcaldine, sold Charolais steers for 392.2c/kg weighing 310kg to return $1216. They also sold Charolais heifers for 286.2c/kg weighing 292kg to return $835.
Bowie Grazing, Wilawosprey, Charters Towers, sold Brahman heifers for 262.2c/kg weighing 292kg to return $765.
Clarenden Cattle co, Ballygar, Aramac, sold Brahman cross cows for 254.2c/kg weighing 578kg to return $1470.
Gillian Russell, Mt Macquarie, Blackall, sold Angus cross heifers for 280.2c/kg weighing 416kg to return $1165.
Waroona Grazing, Waroona, Longreach, sold Santa cows and calves for $1690.
