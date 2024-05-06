Queensland Country Life
Solid Nutrien Supreme Horse Sale breaks new ground

By Robyn Paine
May 7 2024 - 8:30am
The top price led filly, Bobadil Metalic Maduri with vendors Richard and Suzy Kelaher, Bobadil, Tamworth, was sold to Mick and Hayley Hughes. Picture: Penwood Creations
The organisers of the 2024 Nutrien Supreme Sale at Toowoomba over the weekend have hailed the auction a great success.

