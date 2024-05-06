Solid Nutrien Supreme Horse Sale breaks new ground

The organisers of the 2024 Nutrien Supreme Sale at Toowoomba over the weekend have hailed the auction a great success.
At the conclusion of the sale, 285 of 348 lots had sold for a clearance of 82 per cent and an average of $15,192.
A blue roan yearling filly broke the record price for a led yearling when it sold for $100,000 on the second day.
Offered on account of Richard and Suzy Kelaher, Bobadil, Tamworth, the top price lot, Bobadil Metalic Maduri, was purchased by Mick and Hayley Hughes, Spring Creek.
The Kelahers have been long-time vendors, supporting the Nutrien equine sales since the inception of the Classic Horse Sale. The filly was sired by Metallic Cat and out of the well-performed mare, Bobadil Acres Dior.
The top-priced broodmare offered on the first day of the sale fetched $65,000 on account of TDT Performances Horses, Nine Mile for lot 19, Ducks Regal a nine-year-old daughter of the NCHA Hall of Fame mare, Ducks Dux having been bred by the late John Breklemans and sired by One Time Royalty.
She was offered with a colt foal at foot by Allinghams Black Magic and they were purchased by Mark Kahler.
Debbie Gesler, Donnel Park, Pittsworth, presented a superb line of brood mares offering some of the best genetics in the nation including Acres Destiny, Adios Reflect and Introcatolena.
She received a top price of $45,000 for lot 5, Donnel Park Black Pearl for the Acres Destiny daughter PTIF to Seligmans Spin and averaged $29,750 for four sold broodmares.
Negotiations were ongoing for Lot 20 Winderadeen Catitude after it was passed in.
Broodmares and led horses sold on the first two days with ridden offered on the final day.
At the conclusion of the second day, 18 of 23 PTIC broodmares had sold for a clearance rate of 78pc while six of seven foot/broodmares had sold for a clearance of 86pc. One PTIF and foal/broodmare also sold.
The top price led filly, Bobadil Metalic Maduri, was sold by Richard and Suzy Kelaher and sold for $100,000 to Mick and Hayley Hughes. 69 of 85 led fillies sold for an average of $14,514.
The top price led gelding, Royalle Purple Reign, sold on account of RPH Super Fund for $17,000 to Trinity Ranch. The clearance rate of the led geldings was 84pc and the average was $6188.
The top price led colt was Lot 24, Grills Truman. This bay colt was sired by Hazelwood Conman, out of Grills Lipstick and sold for $46,000 to RJ & EM Handley. 24 of 32 led colts sold for 75pc clearance and an average price $15,500.
Ridden horses featured on the final day of the sale with Lot 386 Bellvue Shania, a daughter of Hazelwood Conman selling on account of KAMS, Goondiwindi. This topped the ridden section selling for $75,000. This mare was out of Expected Dynamite and purchased by Adrian and JJ Lamb. Ridden mares averaged $22,448 for a clearance rate of 63pc.
Ridden Stallions topped at $35,000 for Metallic Sniper which sold on account of Cactus Ranch Pty Ltd and was purchased by G.K. and V.A. Rofe. The palomino 2-year-old colt was sired by Metallic Jaguar and out of the Seligman Spin daughter, GB Spinning Blonde. The ridden stallions/colts averaged $26,666 for a clearance rate of 50pc.
Lot 251, Benalite offered on account of CJL Performance Horses, topped the ridden gelding section, selling for $36,000 to TJ Rural. This eight-year-old gelding was sired by Beniah and out of Jessalite.
Negotiations are continuing on passed in lots.
