South east schools dominate in team judging at Beef '24

Three groups representing schools from south east Queensland have dominated the junior school's team judging competition at Beef 2024.
Taking out first place in the competition was a team representing Downlands College in Toowoomba.
Team members Liesel Groves, Hamish Genrich, Matt Thomas and Ben Pattersen won the coveted prize under experienced over judge Cherie Goodings of Marlegoo Charbrays, Biloela.
The group was part of a contingent of 200 students, or 50 groups of four, who travelled from across Queensland and NSW to take part in the competition.
Ms Goodings commended the schools on the overall enthusiasm that they brought to this year's event.
"That is the greatest thing to see and just getting in there and having a go," she said.
"Beef is a world stage event and to have 200 students out there and give it their all and to work as a team, that's the most admirable thing about it all."
For this year's competition, groups were asked to first judge and place four Charbray heifers and then place four Charbray bulls.
The eleven groups who matched the judge's placement, were then able to pass judgement on to why they placed them in that order.
The Downlands College team's strong communication skills, ability to translate, observation and attention to detail placed them in first place.
Speaking on behalf of the winning group, Hamish Genrich said this was most of the students' first time at Beef Australia and they were proud to represent their school in such a highly contested competition.
"It feels amazing to come up to Beef Australia at Rockhampton and represent the school," Hamish said.
"I thought we did well. We had a tremendous line up of Charbray cattle to judge and we all enjoyed it.
"Judging cattle is big passion of mine and it was such a great opportunity to judge at Beef."
Mr Genrich attributed their judging success to their school's great agriculture program.
"Downlands College has one of the best ag programs around, the culture. It's a great school to be at," he said.
Downlands College students handle cattle from studs across the Darling Downs, which they proudly showcase at local shows.
A group representing Warwick's SCOTS PGC College took out second place, while a group from St Joseph's Nudgee College placed third.
Charbray breed society president Glen Zeimer said the society has been hosting the competition since Beef's inception in 1988.
"The Charbray society has had a long association with the junior schools judging competition at Beef Australia, which is something we have been proud of," Mr Zeimer said.
"It's certainly a great opportunity to get our breed in the public eye and a credit to the Charbray breeders who supplied these cattle to be judged by the schools."
