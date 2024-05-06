Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

South east schools dominate in team judging at Beef '24

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
May 6 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Downlands College's champion team, Liesel Groves, Hamish Genrich, Matt Thomas and Ben Pattersen. Picture: Ben Harden
Downlands College's champion team, Liesel Groves, Hamish Genrich, Matt Thomas and Ben Pattersen. Picture: Ben Harden

Three groups representing schools from south east Queensland have dominated the junior school's team judging competition at Beef 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.