Charolais cross steers sold at $1490 at Beaudesert sale

By Alison Paterson
May 7 2024 - 11:47am
Buyers from NSW as well as across Queensland attended the Beaudesert Weaner and Store Sale on Saturday.May 4, 2024. Picture: Supplied

Prices at Beaudesert exceeded most vendors' expectation at the Beaudesert Weaner and Store Sale on Saturday with buyers travelling from New South Wales as well as from the state's west.

