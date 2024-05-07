Charolais cross steers sold at $1490 at Beaudesert sale

Prices at Beaudesert exceeded most vendors' expectation at the Beaudesert Weaner and Store Sale on Saturday with buyers travelling from New South Wales as well as from the state's west.
Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a top quality yarding of 780 local weaners and principal Roy Bartholomew said there was robust interest interest from western Queensland, Southern Downs, New South Wales and local buyers which saw higher prices paid by restockers, feedlots and buyers wanting breeding potential.
"We also had agents from Warwick and Stanthorpe attend," he said.
"Weaner heifers sold to much dearer rates, especially for quality lines and weaner steers sold well with most pens exceeding vendors' expectations."
Two-year-old Charolais cross steers offered by Eurara Pty Ltd at Innisplain topped the sale when they sold for $1490/hd.
Eurara owner Warren Drynan said he was "very pleased" with the results which topped the market at $1490/hd.
"The prices were better than when we sold two weeks ago," he said.
"The steers we sold were around 420kg.
"The last three Beaudesert sales have had a very high quality yarding, I think the Beaudesert market is a bit different to those at Roma and elsewhere."
Meralyn Pastoral Co at Kerry sold Simmental cross weaner steers for $1180/hd and Santa weaner steers account Lance Bischoff at Buaraba sold for $110/hd.
Graeme and Karen Richards at Palen Creek sold Charbray weaner steers for $1100/hd, Jenoff Pty Ltd at Christmas Creek sold Charbray weaner steers for $1090/hd.
Limousin cross weaner steers account Paradise Creek Pastoral Co at Glamorgan Vale sold for $1080/hd, Wattle Tree Stud at Silverdale sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1050/hd and Charolais cross weaner steers account Denis Cahill at Beaudesert sold for $1010/hd.
Robert and Claudia Cavanagh at Coominya sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $970/hd, Droughtmaster weaner steers account Marten Platell at Josephville sold for $970hd, Short n Tall Farming at Running Creek sold Angus cross heifers 15-month-old for $990/hd and $890/hd and Ralph Nixon at Coulson sold Red Brahman heifers 18-month-old for $890/hd.
Clough Brothers at Mundoolun sold 18-month-old Braford cross heifers for $820/hd, Paul and Katie Newlove at Maroon sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $910/hd and Eurara Pty Ltd sold Charbray weaner heifers for $810/hd.
Paradise Creek Pastoral Co sold Limousin cross weaner heifers for $760/hd, Charolais cross weaner heifers account Graeme and Karen Richards sold for $710/hd and Terry Bischoff at Buaraba sold Santa cross weaner heifers for $650, while Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers account Marten Platell sold for $640/hd.
Dugandan Droughtmasters sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $620/hd, Denis Cahill sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $600/hd and Carolyn Burgess at Purga sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers for $600/hd.
Angus cross weaner heifers account KJ and WJ Drysdale at Tallegalla sold for $580/hd and Hopkins and Hayes at Veresdale sold Charbray cross weaner heifers for $580/hd.
Auctioneer Garth Weatherall said the quality of the livestock shone through and was reflected in the strong prices and satisfied vendors.
Got a news tip? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.