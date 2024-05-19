New Holland reveals T9, T7 tractor ranges to Australian market

Ben Mitchell, Ag Product and Portfolio Manager - ANZ, says the T7.300 (pictured) was in response to customers wanting a tractor with more power without bigger frames and more weight, while maintaining manoeuvrability. Picture supplied

This is branded content for New Holland



Australian farmers and contractors can expect a vastly expanded offering from New Holland's T9 SmartTrax™ and T7 PLMi Long Wheelbase ranges.

March saw the unveiling of New Holland's improved range of T9 SmartTrax™ with PLM Intelligence™ tractors to New Holland dealerships across the country, with farmers getting their first look at the machine at FutureAg in April 2024.

Marc Smith, New Holland Product and Portfolio Manager - Crop Harvesting ANZ, said the enhanced T9 SmartTrax™ models (T9.520, T9.580, T9.615, T9.655 and T9.700) offered 475 to 645 rated horsepower options, giving farmers a wider offering for a range of applications.

"The SmartTrax™ system offers a lot more traction with less slippage particularly in lighter soil conditions, where wheeled tractors tend to struggle," Mr Smith said.

"The new models will deliver an increase in top vehicle speed comparable to the wheeled models, now up to 40kmh, for quicker and more efficient field-to-field transportation.

"The T9 SmartTrax™ will also have multiple track belt options available with two width choices-30-inch (76.2cm) and 36-inch (91.44cm)-again providing diversity depending on the applications farmers are running.

"Fuel capacity is now at 1,700L, an increase of 47 per cent, which means extended run time and reduced refuelling stops that align with what we offer in our wheeled machines.

"Productivity is central to the T9 SmartTrax™; we're cutting down on non-productive tractor time, like field-to-field movement and breaks to refuel, to maximise operator efficiency in the field and minimise time spent on the job."

Also debuting at FutureAg was the new T7.300 Long Wheelbase with PLM Intelligence™, which offers more power, more technology, and more comfort to maximise the tractor's efficiency, productivity, and uptime.

The T7.300 model delivers greater engine power with larger tyres for increased traction, while maintaining the same overall dimensions of the existing T7 models. Picture supplied

Ben Mitchell, Ag Product and Portfolio Manager - ANZ, said the T7.300 was in response to customers wanting a tractor with more power without bigger frames and more weight, while maintaining manoeuvrability.

"The T7.300 is designed for farmers accruing high operating hours each season, looking for an efficient and reliable all-rounder, with the latest in cutting edge technology," Mr Mitchell said.

"It delivers greater engine power with larger tyres for increased traction, while maintaining the same overall dimensions of the existing T7 models.

"Features of the latest model include a FPT 6-cylinder engine that delivers 280hp maximum power for draft work and 300hp for Power Take-Off (PTO) and haulage tasks.

"This means farmers and contractors will be able to spend more time in the field, with an 18pc increase in fuel capacity."

As well as the T7.300, the Long Wheelbase PLMi range includes the T7.245, T7.260 and T7.270 models.

The line-up boasts an upgraded version of New Holland's popular Auto Command™ transmission, the best-in-class driveline for tractive effort, which further adds to the tractor's exceptional efficiency.

The inclusion of Integrated Large Square Baler Control optimises interaction between the tractor and baler, delivering a 15pc reduction in cab movement, a more consistent PTO speed, and a 12pc reduction in fuel consumption through the baling cycle.

The range also benefits from New Holland's advanced PLM Intelligence, allowing best-in-class field applications such as IntelliSteer™ 1.5cm accuracy autosteering, IntelliTurn™ headland sequence management.

Order placements for the new tractors are currently available at New Holland dealershops across Australia. Picture supplied

It is the first New Holland tractor to be fully ISOBUS Tractor Implement Management (TIM) certified, allowing two-way communication between the tractor and implement and for the implement to control the tractor.

"We now have a vastly expanded offering from the high hours operator wanting a 'fully connected' machine with all the specifications and innovations, right through to the beef cattle or dairy farmer wanting a basic tractor producing great HP to run a feed mixer," Mr Mitchell said.

Order placements for the T9 SmartTrax™ with PLM Intelligence™ model year 2025 tractors and T7 Long Wheelbase with PLM Intelligence™ tractors are currently available at New Holland dealerships across Australia.

End of financial year offers are currently available at your local New Holland dealer, with offers from 0.49 per cent* finance with up to $3,000 cashback on selected tractor models or 0 per cent* finance on parts & service now is the time to head into your local New Holland dealer before June 30 to grab a deal.

