Queensland Country Life
Heifer market strengthens at Laidley

May 7 2024 - 3:00pm
Cows sold for $1340 at Laidley. Picture by Stariha Auctions
There were 319 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

