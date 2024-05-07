Heifer market strengthens at Laidley

There were 319 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Agents said the heifer market showed a significant increase in prices, with feeder, weaner and vealer heifers all selling to stronger rates. Cows, feeder steers and weaner steers were said to be all firm to dearer.
The Reinke family, Mt Sylvia, sold a line of Santa weaner steers for $1120 and pens of cows for $1360 and $1340.
Grant Huston, East Haldon, sold milk tooth Charbray heifers for $1190, $970 and $970, weaner steers for $920 and Santa cows for $1180.
Shane Casey, Calvert, sold Limousin feeder steers for $1440. Dan Speedy, Fordsdale, sold Droughtmaster steers, 15-16 months, for $1280.
LC Livestock, Lowood, sold a line of Santa heifers for $930. GC Pastoral, Peranga, sold Charolais feeder steers for $1360, weaner steers for $1060, light feeder heifers for $970 and weaner heifers for $740.
THC Investments, Tenthill, sold a line of Charolais cross heifers, 12-14 months, for $890. Gerald Handley, Lockyer, sold Charbray backgrounder steers for $1100.
Jan Frith, Iredale, sold Speckle Park weaner steers for $890. Jim O'Keeffe, Ingoldsby, sold a line of Charbray steers calves, five to six months, for $820.
The Lehmann family, Coolana, sold lines of Droughtmaster steer calves for $860, $730 and $710. Wal Maguire, Placid Hills, sold a line of Droughtmaster vealer heifers for $550.
