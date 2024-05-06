Queensland Country Life
Andrew Jansen takes out Working Dog Trial Championship for the second time

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
May 6 2024 - 6:30pm
Ray White Gracemere owner Gary Wendt, Barry Williams of Williams Stockfeed, championship winner Andrew Jansen with his dog Riverside Buck, Jalaine Roberts of The Ridge Brahmans, principal and director Ray White Rural Gracemere Netty Wendt and Aaron Roberts of The Ridge Brahmans. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Comet's Andrew Jansen and his dog Riverside Buck took out the Ray White Working Dog Trial Championship for the second time in three years at Rockhampton over the weekend.

