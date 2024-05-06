Andrew Jansen takes out Working Dog Trial Championship for the second time

Comet's Andrew Jansen and his dog Riverside Buck took out the Ray White Working Dog Trial Championship for the second time in three years at Rockhampton over the weekend.
Mr Jansen of Anvilon Working Dogs, won the competition with impressive 283 points, after a total of 190 dogs took part in this year's trial.
It was just enough to beat Charlie Brummel and his dog CB Austin in second place with 276.5 points. However, Mr Brummel took out the highest scoring owner, breeder, handler overall.
It was an impressive feat for Mr Jansen, who was the first to have his name on the plaque twice, having taken out the title with dog Riverside Drifter in 2022.
"It was a dead set goal [to take it out twice], but I didn't expect it to happen quite so quick, so I'll make a new goal and go for number three now, we'll see how long that takes but I'll be coming back each year to give it a crack anyway," Mr Jansen said.
"Win or loose, there's never any disappointment, so long as your dogs try their best."
Riverside Buck, bred by Ben Gould from Riverside Working Dogs, Casino, New South Wales is a five-year-old Border Collie that Mr Jansen described as a "lovable canine" who had the right genetics and drive.
"I purchased Buck from Ben at 8 weeks old," said Mr Jansen.
"He started as a little fluff ball on the sheep and progressed through his grades with ease and was easy going dog for training. He loves his work, he's very enthusiastic and has high intensity when it comes to his stock."
Mr Jansen has four Riverside bred dogs and said they were good genuine working and trial dogs. He said they were happy to go through the grades and as you asked more of them, were happy to give it.
Mr Jansen and Buck, who is in the open grade, came second place in the 2023 sire shootout, after a runoff for first place. They also placed second in the 2021 Queensland Futurity.
Mr Jansen started trialling in 2017, and said he was drawn to the people and the environment.
It has since became a pretty addictive sport for him, taking his family along with him during the central Queensland show season, and competing in around 10 trials per year.
"The kids have a go in the bush handlers and help out with the dogs and run down and fetch them. We couldn't do it as easy as we do without them," Mr Jansen said.
It's something he does alongside contract mustering and building up a small Wagyu herd on about 40 hectares in Comet.
The next event for Mr Jansen would be the Comet Dog Trails, which he and wife Kath have organised and run since 2018.
He said his ultimate goal was just to keep having fun and enjoying the sport, but joining the Queensland team would definitely be high up there if he was to set a goal.
As for Buck, an extra bowl or two of bickies this week would go a long way.
The top 10 finishers:
- Andrew Jansen and Riverside Buck - 283
- Charlie Brummel and CB Austin - 276.5
- Matt Mooney and McDonalds Dot - 269
- Martin Holzwart and Shadowvale Ned - 263
- Wyatt Judd and Riverside Jerry - 261.5
- Ben Gould and Carbra Glebe Sky - 261
- Steve Elliot and Diamantina Dixie - 260.5
- Glen Dickson and Douglas' Sarge - 257
- Paul Wroe and Jacksons Silver - 256
- Nathan Carr and Serrano Ike - 231
