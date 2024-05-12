India removes chickpea tariffs

Australian farmers and exporters have welcomed the removal of prohibitive tariffs on chickpeas which has restricted access to the world's largest market.
On Friday, India announced the immediate removal of its tariffs on desi chickpeas until the end of March 2025.
The decision is expected to boost chickpea plantings in Queensland and New South Wales. Winter crop plantings are already advanced after the excellent April rains.
India imposed hefty import tariffs in 2017-18, after Australia's record large 2 million tonne harvest in 2016. The move effectively stopped Australian chickpea exports to India, which saw farmers cut back on plantings.
Grains Australia Pulse Council chair Peter Wilson said the suspension of tariffs was expected to result in competition for Australian chickpeas and offer more consistent pricing for farmers.
Australia's chickpea plantings are expected to climb above 600,000 hectares in the 2024/25 season with the healthy prices and the favourable break across the northern cropping regions which are responsible for most of the desi production.
Larger plantings and good soil moisture levels are expected to see Australia's chickpea crop climb above 1 million tonnes for the first time in nine seasons.
Chickpea prices have been holding around $900 a tonne delivered into the Darling Downs packers before the announcement. This was already seen as an attractive planting option considering the weakness in cereal prices in recent months.
Cereal prices continued to strengthen last week as feeders chase limited wheat grain supplies. Feed barley was up $7 to $410 delivered into Darling Downs feedlots, which is the highest level since January. Stockfeed wheat was $5 higher at $407 delivered into the Downs.
SFW and feed barley bids have surged more than $50/t in the past two months as old crop supplies tighten. Strong grain prices are not expected to deter feedlots, who anecdotally continue to increase the number of cattle on feed.
International grain markets strengthened last week as dry weather concerns become more elevated. Private forecasters are paring back estimates for Russia's 2024 wheat crop as dry weather threatens yields.
The Russian Hydrometeorological Centre state forecasting agency indicated that precipitation deficits in southern crop growing regions are already hurting crops. Some private analysts have decreased Russian production to under 90 million tonnes. If realised, this would represent the smallest crop in three seasons.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.