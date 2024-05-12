Queensland Country Life
Analysis

India removes chickpea tariffs

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
May 12 2024 - 10:00am
File picture

Australian farmers and exporters have welcomed the removal of prohibitive tariffs on chickpeas which has restricted access to the world's largest market.

