New, innovative tech unveiled at Beef's trade fair

Cattle handling equipment, innovative satellite technology and in-demand products were on display at Beef 2024.
Around 600 trade fair exhibits were on show at the Beef Australia trade fair, with exhibitors providing attendees with a spectrum of products and services to cater to every step of the beef supply chain, in-depth knowledge and conversations about producers' operational needs.
Morrisey & Co's Chris Morrisey was talking producers through her company's range of calf cradles as well as the newly launched solar-powered crush which made its debut on May 6 at the week-long event.
"We're getting our regulars looking at manual (cradles) but there's also a lot of interest in our new crush (on its first day)," she said.
"Because it's solar-powered, it allows people to put a hydraulic crush into the yards without spending money on electricity."
Josie Perrett from Gallagher said her company had many new products on display, including the launch of the front foot auto weigher.
"Most people are interested in animal management products like load ramps and indicators," she said.
"People are really looking to make better decisions based o how animals are weighing and performing."
Gallagher also had interest in its virtual fencing at the fair.
"You can create paddocks for animals on your phone all through satellite," Ms Perrett said.
"The animal wears a collar and it gives them a shock where you set the fencing. It's good for cell grazing."
Robert McMillan from Bordin Bros, Hattonvale, said cattle handling equipment, feeders, crushes and ramps were available for interested producers within the Total Rural Supplies tent.
"There is demand (for crushes). The drought was a problem but now there's too much wet so cattle prices are low," he said.
"Feeders aren't moving because there is grass growing everywhere and people aren't buying feeders."
Total Rural Supplies' Darren Cunningham said his team was guiding attendees through their range of cattle handling equipment including scales, electric fencing, spray units and animal health.
"Animal health (products) covers everything from drenches to vaccines...a bit of everything; from de-horners to whips," Mr Cunningham said.
He said he had noticed plenty of interest in crushes and Bainbridge stock.
Total Rural Supplies sells cattle handling equipment at its four sites; Rockhampton, Toowoomba, Baralaba and Theodore.
Datamars Livestock regional sales manager Paul Tindall said his company was showcasing its full product range over the week, including the "premium brand" Tru-Test tags, weight indicators, animal health products (including drenches, injectors and pour-ons) and ID readers.
"All scale and data is collected and it helps with management decisions," he said.
"Stafix Electric fencing (is also on display). It is the largest energiser on the market for output duels and it can be powered by a solar battery or electricity."
Mr Tindall said the walk-over weigher was getting plenty of attention.
"It's an autonomous way to measure animal weight gain in the paddock. It's working on the whole body weight...it's about the absolute animal, not averaging anything," he said.
"Each animal walks over and is read by the scale and every night it's uploaded and downloaded to provide correct data to the producer to make decisions based on weight.
"The animal doesn't get stressed going into the yard to get weighed - they're in their natural environment and not losing weight from stress (from being weighed).
"You can go to an agent or AuctionPlus and say 'I have 250 head of this weight range ready to go'."
Mr Tindall said the technology will help producers have animals ready to get on the truck or sent to auction with accurate information on weight as well as average growth weights over their lives.
"As always, Tru-Testing is getting the most interest. (Producers) want information," he said.
