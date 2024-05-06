Queensland Country Life
New, innovative tech unveiled at Beef's trade fair

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
May 6 2024 - 5:30pm
Tim Morrisey and Chris Morrisey from Morrisey & Co with a newly launched solar-powered crush. Picture: Steph Allen
Tim Morrisey and Chris Morrisey from Morrisey & Co with a newly launched solar-powered crush. Picture: Steph Allen

Cattle handling equipment, innovative satellite technology and in-demand products were on display at Beef 2024.

