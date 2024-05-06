Online feeder steer prices rally

Cattle listings fell by 4 per cent to 14,978 head on AuctionsPlus last week.
The average value over reserve jumped $31 to $100 and the clearance rate also increased 6pc to 61pc.
The AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator fell 37 points to 339, while benchmark steers 280-330kg were firm at $1100.
Feeder prices are rallying and enjoyed a 99pc clearance rate. Feeder steers are also trending towards a potential premium over weaner steers in coming weeks.
Occasionally, feeder weight cattle (350-450kg range) trade at a premium over weaner weight cattle (250-350kg), presenting opportunities for those who have the ability to grow their steers to these weight targets.
A positive feeder steer premium was last fully observed in 2018-19, when the national herd was at record lows and three years of drought had forced many producers to sell due to feed and water limitations.
Last year we had a slight feeder premium for steers during August, September and October before reversing in November.
States largely recorded reduced listings, apart from NSW, which enjoyed an increase of 1556 head to 8217, and WA re-entered the market with an offering of 52.
NSW producers also purchased nearly 2000 more head than the previous week, with other states recording falls, apart from WA and NT with small purchases.
Processor activity more than doubled from 5pc to 11pc.
There were drops in listings in two categories - sub 200kg and 330-400kg. The largest category in head offered was for steers 280-330kg, up 56pc to 2373 head. Prices were flat at $1100 on average for a 64pc clearance. Prices ranged from 127 - 416 cents a kilogram and averaged 352c/kg lwt.
From Wagga Wagga, NSW, a line of 88 Angus steers aged 10 to 14 months and weighing 325kg returned $1240, or 382c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Anakie, VIC.
Steers 330-400kg were down 21pc in terms of head offered but saw a price jump of $159 to $1325. Clearance was a healthy 76pc.
It was a mixed bag for heifers with strong price gains for mid-weight articles in 200-400kg range but a sizeable drop for heifers in the 200-280kg class.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a slightly larger offering of 1576 head and averaged $989/head - up $155 for a 59pc clearance. Prices ranged from 242 - 350c and averaged 321c/kg lwt.
From Blackall, a line of 97 Santa Gertrudis/Santa Gertrudis heifers aged 12 to 20 months and weighing 300kg returned $1050, or 350c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Cobar, NSW,
Breeding stock saw price gains across most categories except non station mated cows and calves and pregnancy tested in-calf cows and calves.
PTIC heifers and PTIC cows were the highest offered stock at 1200 head or thereabouts with price gains of $370 and $247 respectively.
From Inverell, NSW, a line of 10 PTIC Angus heifers aged 18 to 19 months and weighing 425kg returned $2150/head, or 506c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Rainbow, VIC.
The big jump in price was for NSW heifers and calves which jumped $1435 a head on average across the 244 offered.
From Merriwa, NSW, a line of 50 Angus heifers with calf aged two to three years and weighing 515kg returned $2900, or 563c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Scone, NSW.
Sheep and lamb listings held steady off the back of reduced yardings in the previous week due to the Anzac Day public holiday.
The clearance rate fell 25pc to 32pc and the price over reserve increased by $1 to average $9 across all listings.
The Crossbed Lamb Indicator rose 2pc to $102/head, but the AuctionsPlus Restocker Indicator tumbled 84c/kg to 487c/kg indicating a mild appetite for restocking activity, which is likely being driven by dry conditions in some regions and the tightening of available paddocks with the onset of cropping activity.
Lamb prices lifted by an average of $2/head for crossbred lambs with an 86pc clearance rate, but were steady or backwards in all other categories.
The Merino ewe lamb offering lifted 451pc to 4866 with Merino wether lambs recording a small incease in numbers offered. All other lamb offerings were back on the previous week.
Prices, offering change and clearance rates were mixed for the joined ewe portion of the sale, with scanned in-lamb first-cross ewes notably dropping $53/head on average, for just 18pc clearance. This disinterest in confirmed breeding stock may indicate a decline in producer confidence to invest in this space.
NSM category offerings increased substantially and prices held mostly firm, with the highest clearance in the Merino ewes at 41pc.
Crossbred lambs registered a 49pc smaller offering with 4678 head, with prices up by $2 to average $102 for a 86pc clearance rate.
From Orange, NSW, a line of 240 Poll Dorset/Composite mixed sex, Aug/Sep 2023 drop and weighing 43kg lwt, returned $156, or 360c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Borenore, NSW.
Merino wether lambs registered a 29pc increased offering to 6598 head, with prices dropping $14 for a 38pc clearance.
From Kerang, VIC, a line of 450 Merino wethers, Jun/Jul 2023 drop and weighing 36kg lwt, returned $74, or 206c/kg, and will travel to a buyer in Deniliquin, NSW.
SIL Merino ewes registered a 44pc larger offering with 9689 head, with prices increasing by $8 to average $120/head for a 27pc clearance.
