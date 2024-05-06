Beef funds flow from both sides of politics

Beef 2027 is guaranteed of a doubling of funding from Queensland coffers regardless of who forms government in October, with both the Miles government and the LNP opposition announcing support to the tune of $4.5m.
The LNP opposition in Queensland was on the ground early on people's day at Beef 24 to announce a doubling of current funding of $2.25m for the 2027 event, should it gain government in October.
While a similar announcement was appearing from the Miles government in media inboxes at the same time, the LNP went one better, saying it would work with the Rockhampton Regional Council to deliver a plan to upgrade the city's showgrounds.
"Rockhampton is a really important part of our state's economy and it's a really big part of central Queensland, and we want to make sure that this venue can be attractive for Beef and other events, and that the community can benefit 365 days a year," opposition leader David Crisafulli said.
"We want this community to know we're serious about the long term future of this event and this facility."
While no current Rockhampton Regional Council representative was present, LNP candidate for Rockhampton Donna Kirkland has just concluded a four-year term as a councillor and welcomed the announcement.
"This event knocks on the door of a $90m local injection into Rockhampton, the beef capital of Australia," she said.
"It's with great excitement that I hear this today."
Also welcoming the news was Beef Australia chair Bryce Camm who said it would ensure the event had the ability to continue to grow and compete on a global stage with similar events around the world.
"It is not cheap to put this week on," he said.
"This is the largest build of temporary infrastructure anywhere in this country.
"That comes with an immense cost."
Mr Camm said the budget to deliver Beef Australia 2024 was over $22m, and that would undoubtedly rise again in 2027.
"To have the support of David and his team is crucial to ensure the success of this event," he said.
According to the Miles government media release, the 100 per cent funding increase further cements the iconic status of the triennial event.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the government was taking its partnership with the beef industry to the next level with the extra funding, saying it would further strengthen an already thriving beef sector.
"Beef Australia has been spreading the message about beef each Beef Week since 1988 and we're seeing the results with a lucrative industry creating great produce and great jobs," he said.
"The Miles government is leading the herd with the latest Rabobank survey showing that 85pc of the state's beef producers expect economic conditions to stay the same or improve in the year ahead."
