Beef funds flow from both sides of politics

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 6 2024 - 1:30pm
Beef Australia chair Bryce Camm listens as LNP opposition leader David Crisafulli, supported by opposition agriculture spokesman Tony Perrett, makes a $4.5m commitment to Beef27 if the LNP gets into government. Picture: Sally Gall
Beef 2027 is guaranteed of a doubling of funding from Queensland coffers regardless of who forms government in October, with both the Miles government and the LNP opposition announcing support to the tune of $4.5m.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

