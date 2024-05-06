Rockhampton Working Dog Sale | 2024 photo gallery

The annual Ray White Livestock Rockhampton Working Dog Sale was held at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange in Gracemere on Sunday.
The working dog auction kicked off with previews of sale lots which was the largest offering of working dogs in the southern hemisphere.
With a full capacity crowd in the grandstands and 1350 viewers on Stocklive, the working dog and pup sale has clearly become a must-attend event on the bush calendar.
Now operating in its fifth year, the sale has grown from just eight dogs auctioned in 2015, to a catalogue of 140 lots this year, offered by 65 vendors.
A record price for an Australian Border Collie working dog was also paid, with 133 lots selling on the day overall.
There was interest all around the country on the day, with 156 registered online bidders and dogs sold to buyers from QLD, WA, NSW, Vic, and SA.
FULL REPORT TO COME.
