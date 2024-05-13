Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

When are we going to address the problem?

By Chantal Corish
May 13 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chantal Corish, rural psychologist.
Chantal Corish, rural psychologist.

To live with someone who has a severe mental illness is incredibly difficult. To love a child, a husband, a mother, or other close friend or relative who is capable of making their life disintegrate every time their brain chemicals become truly out-of-kilter, is tough beyond words.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.