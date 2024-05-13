When are we going to address the problem?

To live with someone who has a severe mental illness is incredibly difficult. To love a child, a husband, a mother, or other close friend or relative who is capable of making their life disintegrate every time their brain chemicals become truly out-of-kilter, is tough beyond words.
To stand by them through weeks, months and years of emergency hospital admissions; adrenaline pumping highs that see them soar like superman, or Jesus Christ himself, in their imaginations - and then crash to pitiful bouts of the blackest depression, is terrifying, exhausting and very often lonely.
Too often carers of people with the most cruel of mental illnesses, like schizophrenia, bi-polar, PTSD, and addiction, are left on their own to do battle with an invisible demon that does its best to pull their loved ones to a place they cannot and would not want to follow.
Anecdotally, rural hospitals are ill-equipped to deal with the severely mentally ill, and I am not sure that city hospitals are any better.
Billions of dollars are directed toward mental health in this country each year, but how do we ensure these funds are better targeted at finding solutions for the most severely affected section of the population?
It is imperative that we discover, how as a society, we manage people who are so mentally unwell, so far from their true selves that they sometimes become a danger to the people they love and society itself.
Where is the line between deep care and protection and deprivation of liberty? I certainly don't know. But just because we don't currently have the answers, doesn't mean we shouldn't be shifting heaven and earth to find them.
Families and communities are being ripped apart daily, innocent people are dying, front line medical staff and police experience compassion fatigue that comes with a lack of resources and knowledge of how to manage unwell people; and the lives of sufferers of mental illness are being completely, irreversibly annihilated, while we as a society turn out heads away from dealing with the truth and committing ourselves to finding lasting answers.
Families are too exhausted, embarrassed, humiliated, grief-stricken, and helpless in the face of constant system rebuffs and failures to fight for their absolute right for unwavering assistance.
Enough is enough. We need some answers. We need them now.
- Chantal Corish, rural psychologist
