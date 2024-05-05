SA Shorthorn breeders make 2500km trip to 'beef capital'

Queensland is a huge growth area for the red, white and roans according to Shorthorn Beef president Chris Thompson.
He has been part of the push for the breed's biggest presence at Beef - including the breed's first trade site marquee which features eight studs.
Mr Thompson and his wife Anissa have such belief they even brought a couple of bulls all the way from their home on Yorke Peninsula in SA to Rockhampton for the first time.
These will be offered for sale at the Shorthorn Beef Elite Genetics Auction on Wednesday at 4pm.
While he acknowledges the market has still not rebounded back to prices he had hoped for he says producers will always have more options for quality beef.
He is confident the breed is coming into its own as commercial Bos Indicus breeders seek to improve the fertility, fat cover and marbling of their herds through crossbreeding.
"Adding Shorthorn genetics to Bos Indicus cattle has worked really well for people that have done it ad word of mouth is starting to spread," he said.
The Thompsons who have been breeding Shorthorn cattle since 1960 have continued to grow their client base, especially since holding their own on-property sales at Naracoorte in the past couple of years.
In both 2022 and 2023 their buyer list has included Queenslanders and they are hoping to grow this further through promoting their genetics to the big crowds tipped to come through the gates at Beef this week.
"Geographically we are a long way away but we can easily put them on a truck and help out with freight and the buyers have been as 'happy as Larry' with the bulls," he said.
Mr Thompson said they reserved the two bulls- lot 2, Bayview Fabio T15 and lot 7, Bayview Goldmine T56 based on their suitability to the northern market.
. "We picked a couple of bulls that were really good slick coated bulls for tick resistance and with good marbling and good fat cover and good growth," he said.
"We have concentrated a lot on high marbling with our on-property sale bulls in the top 20pc on marbling."
Bayview's bulls have been at Ashlee and Brett White's fitting service, Wallumbilla since March to acclimatise them to be ready to go out and work.
