Henderson Park opens its gates for Beef tour

RYAN and Nikki Anderson opened the gates to their Henderson Park property on May 5, sharing interesting practices with their guests such as mustering cattle with drones and using radishes to increase organic matter in their soil.
Around 50 attendees from across Australia, New Caledonia, Germany, New Zealand and China attended the Barmoya property tour to kick off Beef Week 2024.
The tour kicked off with a meet and greet at the old dance hall (the site for the family's annual Barmoya Bash) before the tour bus embarked on a trip around the 5000 acre grass-fed cattle farm, stopping for a lunch break back at the homestead before heading back out across the fertile grounds.
Guests learnt in-depth information about the Anderson's operation and got up close and personal with a herd of maiden heifers and calves.
The fifth-generation cattle property, located 30 minutes north of Rockhampton, was founded in 1885 when original owner Ben Barrett expanded the property into a dairy and free-range piggery - driving the pigs into town on horseback.
Mount Hedlow was targeted in World War II and used as an intensive training ground along the creek, where Mrs Anderson's ancestors would supply the troops with food.
In 1997, Marie and David Barrett endured drought and moved to diversify operations, creating a farm stay operation onsite, Hedlow Retreat.
The couple passed the property onto their daughter Nikki and her husband Ryan.
In 2008, the Andersons built Hedlow Lodge (with two cabins, a marquee, decks and a camping area to cater for weddings up to 150) along a spring fed creek laden with barramundi) to further diversify and create more income.
The couple has since sold the farm stay side of their operation, focusing on their cattle and mining consultancy businesses.
Mr Anderson, an environmental scientist from Moranbah, said the family culls cows after the first unsuccessful pregnancy tests and DNA tests their bulls to ensure they are black coat dominant (with no recessive red or grey traits) and poll gene dominant.
The bulls, which are put to work at three years old and retired at seven, are joined with heifers for a month before they are moved to the breeder herd.
