Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef
Free

Henderson Park opens its gates for Beef tour

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
May 6 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alyssa and Asher Anderson at home at Henderson Park. Picture: Steph Allen
Alyssa and Asher Anderson at home at Henderson Park. Picture: Steph Allen

RYAN and Nikki Anderson opened the gates to their Henderson Park property on May 5, sharing interesting practices with their guests such as mustering cattle with drones and using radishes to increase organic matter in their soil.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.