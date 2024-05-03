Ray Scott's pastoral empire to be sold

The Scott family is selling one of the most significant cattle operations in Queensland.
The Ray Scott Pastoral Company's aggregation is made up of six properties across 107,503 hectares (265,532 acres) and spans some of the state's most productive areas, from St George in the south to Charters Towers in the north.
They include:
Carse O Gowrie (Ravenswood on the Burdekin River) 59, 517ha (147,000 acres).
Fairfield (North Bauhinia) 7536ha (18,613 acres).
Fairfield (Central Bauhinia) 7859ha (19,413 acres).
Fairfield (South Bauhinia) 13,160ha (32,506 acres).
Echo Hills (Surat) 8907ha (22,710 acres).
Ingaby (St George on the Balone River) 10,526ha (22,184 acres).
Elders Rural Services has been appointed by the well-known Scott family of Mount Gambier to sell the company's pastoral assets.
The properties have been acquired over several generations of the Scott family with Ray Scott significantly expanding the pastoral holdings over the past two decades.
Mr Scott targeted high quality, productive assets with land use options such as beef breeding, fattening and extensive dry land farming.
Aged 70, Mr Scott, a trucking industry icon, passed away in July 2020 following a long battle with cancer after following in the footsteps of his father Allan.
Elders general manager (farmland and agribusiness investments) Mark Barber said it was rare such a large number of high quality properties are presented to the market at one time.
"Ray Scott has left an incredible legacy, and Elders is privileged to have been entrusted with this transaction by the Scott family," Mr Barber said.
The portfolio has been strategically assembled to enable breeding, finishing, and fattening of cattle across central Queensland creating a highly productive vertically integrated beef production enterprise.
The portfolio offers geographic and climate diversity, access to live export, feedlots, and beef processing.
The extensive arability of Ingaby and the Fairfield Aggregation also provides enterprise diversity by way of large-scale dry land farming.
The Fairfield Aggregation is considered the jewel in the crown, comprising around 28,555ha of some of the most fertile country in Queensland in the renowned Bauhinia district of central Queensland.
The property has been extensively pasture improved.
Ingaby is an excellent backgrounding property with centre pivot irrigation for fodder or fattening.
Echo Hills and Carse O Gowerie are high quality, large scale, breeding properties with further development opportunities.
The Fairfield Aggregation is said to be ideally suited to growing out and fattening cattle from Western and Northern Queensland, and/or producing large amounts of fodder and grain.
Elders executive general manager (network) Tom Russo said the sales process for Ray Scott Pastoral will formally launch in early June 2024.
"We expect strong interest from all segments of the market with strong competition for individual parcels, combinations of assets and for the portfolio as a whole," Mr Russo said.
For more information contact Tom Russo on 0409 873837 and Mark Barber on 0427 603433.
