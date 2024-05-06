Queensland Country Life
Million dollar baby polishes up like new at Beef

Judith Maizey
Judith Maizey
May 6 2024 - 4:00pm
Alan Judd of Judd Bros Contracting with his Claas 960. Picture: Judith Maizey
Alan Judd of Judd Bros Contracting with his Claas 960. Picture: Judith Maizey

If you're taking a working machine like a Claas 960 forage harvester out of the paddock and putting it on display in Rockhampton at Beef, it takes a bit of time to get it looking schmick.

