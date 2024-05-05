Queensland Country Life
Kids on deck washing and brushing Poll Herefords

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated May 5 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 4:03pm
Blair and Riley Martin with one of the heifers from Kianma Poll Herefords, Forbes, NSW. Picture: Judith Maizey
Mucking out cattle stalls is hard work for even seasoned exhibitors, but for four-year-old Blair Martin and his two-year-old brother, Riley, it is pretty much all fun and games as they help their dad, Kierin, with their team of Poll Herefords at Beef 2024.

