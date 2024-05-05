Queensland Country Life
All hands on deck for the start of Beef 2024

Judith Maizey
May 5 2024 - 2:30pm
Courtney Roberts, Rockhampton, gives Letitia Nicolle of Nioka Brahman Stud a hand shovelling sawdust for Ms Nicolle's three bulls. PIcture: Judith Maizey
It was all hands on deck and a bevy of activity at the Rockhampton Showgrounds today as everyone rushed about to put the finishing touches on their pavilions and displays for Beef 2024.

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

