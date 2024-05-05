All hands on deck for the start of Beef 2024

It was all hands on deck and a bevy of activity at the Rockhampton Showgrounds today as everyone rushed about to put the finishing touches on their pavilions and displays for Beef 2024.
As well as the static displays, there was also plenty of acttion over the cattle pens where the washing and blowdrying of cattle, and mucking out of stalls was the order of the day.
Loading up a wheelbarrow of sawdust were Letitia Nicolle of Nioka Brahman Stud, Biloela, and her friend, Courtney Roberts.
This year's event is Ms Nicolle's fourth time at Beef having attended 2012, 2015 and 2018.
This year, however, Ms Nicolle is not competing, but is exhibiting three 17-month bulls - Nioka Dauntless 1658, Nioka Parlay 1608 and Halifax Anarchy 1671, in a stall in the Australian Brahman Breeders Association's pavilion.
She said the bulls were sired by Kandoona Barbossa 16226 which she paid $100,000 in 2021 in Brahman Week.
"Beef is about pushing what you're all about and what you're bringing through and what your objectives are in your breeding program," she said.
"And, you get to see what everyone else is up to - it's a really good opportunity for that."
Ms Nicolle said Beef was also about people and getting to catch with a lot of old friends and make new ones.
"You see a bit more about what's going on in other people's paddocks and their programs, and what they're bringing through and what direction the breed is going in," she said.
"Beef seems to change every time - it's gotten bigger and it's probably starting to outgrow the showgrounds."
Ms Nicolle said they brought their cattle up on Friday and had just been setting up for the past couple of days.
"Everything kicks off tomorrow and then we bump out on Saturday," she said.
As well exhibiting three bulls, Ms Nicolle's said they selling semen package for the first time at Beef as a Beef special.
Courtney Roberts of Rockhampton, who works for Ewedale Grazing, said she helped Ms Nicolle with all the sale bulls.
Ms Roberts said this was her third Beef, having attended her first in 2015.
"I just love the socialising and catching up with people. I love the vibe," she said.
