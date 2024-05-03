Elders reveals imminent sale of Gin Gin saleyard complex

Elders agents have revealed the sale of the Gin Gin saleyard complex is imminent.
The company notified cattle vendors and buyers at their January 22 sale that it would cease open auctions at the saleyards, located 268km south of Rockhampton. Their last auction was held on February 20.
The selling complex is 8094m2 in size, zoned as commercial freehold, with Bruce Highway frontage.
The property was listed as being sold as is, complete with saleyard and office, power, town water and sewage connection.
Elders rural property sales specialist Virgil Kenny said interested parties were asked to submit offers to purchase in writing on or before Wednesday, April 10.
"We had several enquires from interested parties come in and we are just finalising things with one party now," he told Queensland Country Life.
"Whilst I can't say much more it looks like it's come to an arrangement or agreement for a sale."
Mr Kenny said since the sale was still in the process of being finalised, he couldn't disclose any information about the buyer, but alluded an announcement may come as early as next week.
Gin Gin territory sales manager Kane Weazel said he had not been involved in the sale but said there was a lot of work to be done on the yards and thought the property may be purchased by a neighbouring business.
"I would love for an agent to buy it and keep servicing the people of Gin Gin because some people just have one or two head, and it becomes fairly expensive or inconvenient when you have to send one fat cow all the way to Biggenden, Miriam Vale, Monto, or Gracemere," he said.
"It could be thrown back to say well if you only have one or two head don't have them, but people like doing it, it's a hobby and it's nice to come home and see a cow in your yard and one day they've got to sell them.
"Gin Gin was always good for little numbers."
He said Elders were assisting producers in the area with paddock sales or booking cattle into other selling centres with rebate assistance.
