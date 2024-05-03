Queensland Country Life
Elders reveals imminent sale of Gin Gin saleyard complex

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated May 3 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
Elders announced in January they would be ceasing cattle auctions at their Gin Gin saleyard complex. Picture: Elders
Elders agents have revealed the sale of the Gin Gin saleyard complex is imminent.

