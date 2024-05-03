Prices for finished cows improve at Gracemere

The combined agents of Gracemere yarded a total of 2697 head, consisting of 1604 steers, 741 heifers, 290 cows, 19 cows and calves units, 15 bulls, and 28 mickeys at Wednesday's May 1 sale.
Average prices across the board fell by 4 to 14 cents.
Steers overall softened by 14 cents, while weaner steers average 295 cents with feeder steers averaging 270 cents.
Heavy feeder heifers sold well to average 2-3 cents higher than last week with a larger yarding seen in this weight range.
Some very good quality cows this week saw the average price increase by 20-30 cents for light to moderate-weight cows (330-500kg).
Cows and calves sold well to average $1251 per unit, seeing an increase of $60 per unit on the previous week.
Overall, a reasonable buyer panel was present this week and highly sought-after cattle saw strong competition.
MT Stuart Trust, Capella, Sold Brahman steers for 252c weighing 678kg to return $1710/hd.
RJ Dunning, Mornish sold Droughtmaster/Limousin cross steers for 328c weighing 496kg to return $1630/hd.
S Connor, Wycarbah, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 224c weighing 700kg to return $1569/hd.
Beeblee Past Co, Nebo, sold a pen of Brangus steers for 322 c/kg weighing 486 kg to return $1568 /head.
G and J Chapman, Bauhinia sold Santa cross Steers for 326c weighing 485kgs to return $1584/hd.
MJ and MCM Price, Alton Downs, sold Charbray cross steers for 310c weighing 375kgs to return $1163/hd.
L and R Booth, Raglan sold Angus cross steers for 404c weighing 262kgs to return $1059/hd.
KJ and LM Lawrence, Goovigen Sold Simmental Steers for 414c/kg weighing 272kg to return $1,128/hd.
Calibre Grazing, Dixalea sold Limousin/Brahman cross steers for 366c weighing 289kg to return $1058/hd.
Ruan Grazing, Clermont, sold Brahman steers for 300c weighing 341kgs to return $1024/hd.
Melrose Grazing Company, Morinish sold Shorthorn cross weaners steers for 340c weighing 276kg to return $940.
S Barker, Nerimbera, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 206c weighing 322kg to return $664/hd.
L and R Booth, Raglan sold Angus cross heifers for 260c weighing 244kgs to return $635/hd.
KJ and LM Lawrence, Goovigen Sold Simbrah Heifers for 232c/kg weighing 269kg to return $624/hd.
RC and CC Ferris, Iveragh sold Red Brahman heifers for 294c weighing 207kg to return $610/hd.
D and T Muscat, Dows Creek, Sold Brangus heifers for 260c weighing 218kg to return $569/hd.
J Frankish, Mornish, sold Brangus heifers for 244c weighing 196kg to return $479/hd.
W Lawrence, Bajool, Sold Senepol cows for 217c weighing 645kg to return $1400/hd.
Collingvale PTY LTD, Proserpine sold Brangus cows for 219c weighing 532kgs to return $1167/hd.
C and E Pelling, Theodore sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for 332c weighing 493kg to return $1144.
Edwards RW and Broekman JL, Wowan, sold Brangus cross cows for 199c weighing 550kg to return $1105/hd.
J and J Lambie, Baralaba Sold Brahman cows for 216c weighing 505kgs to return $1092/hd.
John Cochrane, Theebine sold a Friesian cow & 2 calves for $2020/unit.
MJ Stewart, Ridgelands, sold Brangus cows and calves for $1600 /unit.
RW and AE Vogel, The Caves, sold Brahman cows and calves for $1200/unit.
