Prices for finished cows improve at Gracemere

Updated May 3 2024 - 10:13am, first published 10:12am
A pen of Brahman heifers offered by RC and CC Ferris of Goodwood red Brahmans sold for 294.2c/kg, averaging 207.5kg to return $610.47 per head, with Ray White Livestock Rockhampton agent Matthew Olsson. Picture supplied by CQLX
The combined agents of Gracemere yarded a total of 2697 head, consisting of 1604 steers, 741 heifers, 290 cows, 19 cows and calves units, 15 bulls, and 28 mickeys at Wednesday's May 1 sale.

