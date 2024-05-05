Queensland Country Life
CQ's first community hospice prepares to open doors

Ellouise Bailey
May 5 2024
May 5 2024 - 10:00am
Rockhampton Regional Council deputy mayor Cr Wickerson, Cr Mathers, Fitzroy Community Hospice board members Debbie Richards, Steve Richards and CEO Beth Thomas, mayor Williams and Cr Latcham visiting the completed build on Wednesday. Picture: supplied by RRC
The Fitzroy Community Hospice in Rockhampton will open its doors to patients in the coming weeks.

