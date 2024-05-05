CQ's first community hospice prepares to open doors

The Fitzroy Community Hospice in Rockhampton will open its doors to patients in the coming weeks.
The facility will address the critical lack of respite and palliative care in the central Queensland region.
It will include six patient rooms, three family rooms, and one self-contained family unit. Each room will have an ensuite and a balcony to allow the patient or visitors to sit outside.
The new facility was funded entirely through the generosity of local businesses, stakeholders, and individuals.
For retired cattle backgrounders Leylan and Karen Sparke who donated $100,000 from the sale of their property, El Rocco, towards the build, the hospice was a vital asset for the CQ community.
"I see that this could be a really valuable asset for this area, especially when you consider the volume of country that comes back to Rockhampton for medical needs," Mr Sparke said.
Their own personal experience with end-of-life care came following the passing of Karen's father, who spent his final moments in a palliative care facility.
"We were very fortunate to end up with a private room but we could have been on a ward with several other patients while family was trying to spend time with him on his final day," Mr Sparke said.
Rockhampton Regional Council also threw its support behind the project by waiving 100pc of the infrastructure charges and offering other fee assistance measures.
"The Fitzroy Hospice is the first community Hospice north of Hervey Bay, which is why Council decided to waive 100% of infrastructure charges, and other reduced fees to allow the Hospice to divert these funds back into the project," said RRC mayor Tony Williams.
"The Fitzroy Hospice is not merely a healthcare facility, it symbolises a commitment to supporting and caring for individuals and their families during one of life's most challenging moments.
"I absolutely take my hat off to our 2024 Australian Citizens of the Year, Steve and Debbie Richards, who ignited the idea as well as the Fitzroy Hospice board, volunteers and public who have backed this project from the get-go.
"The final outcome is a state-of-the-art facility and the true measure of success lies in the profound impact it will soon have on the lives of those in our community who are most in need of its services."
Fitzroy Community Hospice CEO Beth Thomas said the build commenced in January 2023, with the facility completed and keys handed over in February this year.
"Many local community individuals and organisations have donated money and time to help get the Hospice to the stage we are now," Ms Thomas said.
"It has been a labour of love with many hours of volunteers helping to landscape the gardens and paint fences as well as the donation of funds and materials to get this work done - thank you so much to all for your generosity.
"We were on a quest for excellence with the board and I, visiting hospice facilities within both Australia and the UK, and we are extremely proud to be delivering what is truly a world class facility right here in Rockhampton."
