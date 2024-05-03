Queensland Country Life
Study on PFAS in livestock on farms using biosolids

By Judith Maizey
May 3 2024 - 4:00pm
Dr Shervin Kabiri of the University of Adelaide's School of Agriculture, Food and Wine with soil samples. Picture: supplied
Livestock producers in four states, who have used sewage biosolids as fertiliser, are asked to take part in a national study researching the prevalence of PFAS in livestock.

