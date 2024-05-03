Study on PFAS in livestock on farms using biosolids

Livestock producers in four states, who have used sewage biosolids as fertiliser, are asked to take part in a national study researching the prevalence of PFAS in livestock.
The study will look at how much PFAS has accumulated in livestock grazed on land which has received sewage biosolids or wastewater in the last 10 years, and make recommendations on how the toxic chemical can be prevented from ending up in the food chain for human consumption.
It is funded by the federal department of agriculture, fisheries and forestry, and involves researchers at the University of Adelaide and University of Queensland, and livestock producers in SA, NSW, Queensland and Victoria.
Dr Shervin Kabiri of the University of Adelaide's School of Agriculture, Food and Wine said they were just at the early stage of the research recruiting the farms which had used biosolids in the last 10 years.
"We just want to see if through the biosolids application that PFAS can end up in their livestock's blood," she said.
"I know that in Australia, 70 per cent of the biosolids produced by wastewater treatment plants...go to agricultural land and livestock farms because they are rich in nutrients and they use them for fertiliser on their farms."
An environmental scientist, Dr Kabiri said she did not know at this stage how many farmers were using biosolids across Australia.
She said it was not just biosolids that were being used on farm, but some were using wastewater effluent from wastewater treatment plants which also contained PFAS.
The study will not, however, cover livestock which have been drinking PFAS contaminated water or come in contact with PFAS contaminated soils not fertilised by biosolids.
Dr Kabiri said EPA Victoria had done some studies on lands which had been heavily contaminated with PFAS.
"We just want to see if biosolids can transfer any PFAS to livestock or not," she said.
"PFAS has been used in different industrial and household applications and because of that they just end up in our wastewater treatment plants."
Dr Kabiri said it depended on how much exposure livestock had to PFAS, but if they had been exposed to a lot of PFAS it did end up in their blood, milk and meat.
"But, we know with the biosolids application it shouldn't be a lot, but we and the government want to look at how much can be transferred from the biosolids," she said.
"It's not the huge application of the biosolids (that's the issue), but the problem with PFAS is that they don't degrade and they can accumulate in the environment.
"Even if they (farmers) have used it (biosolids), for example, five times in the last 50 years, maybe some of it has accumulated in their land and we just want to find out if they (the PFAS chemicals) exist in the water, in the soils, in the fetus of the livestock they are raising from the farm or have been transferred to their bodies."
Dr Kabiri said in places where they had highly contaminated places of PFAS there should be some monitoring of PFAS in livestock.
"But I am sure it's expensive and complicated to do some of this monitoring," she said.
Dr Kabiri said the final goal of the study was how could they prevent PFAS getting into the food chain and give suggestions to the federal government.
The study is expected to finish at the end of this year with the results expected to be published early next year.
Participating farmers will be asked to provide access to their properties so researchers can collect 30 ml blood samples from 20 sheep or cattle, as well as collect water and soil samples.
Dr Kabiri said they would ensure a high level of privacy and data confidentiality with individual PFAS results only being shared with the participating farmer.
"Participating farmers will receive their personal test results with a complementary consultation on what these results mean," she said.
Farmers interested in participating in the 'PFAS in livestock' study can register their interest by contacting post-doctoral researcher Dr Matthias Salomon via matthias.salomon@adelaide.edu.au. The expression of interest period closes at the end of May 2024.
