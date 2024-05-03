Turf business denies fire ants were in turf supplied to Oakey army base

The owner of a Logan business that provided turf to an Oakey army base where fire ants have been found has denied they caused the infestation.
On Friday Biosecurity Queensland confirmed a turf business in southern Queensland had been issued with a biosecurity order to cease trading after Red Imported Fire Ants detected at Swartz Barracks at Oakey last month had originated from the company located inside the existing biosecurity zone.
And a National Fire Ant Eradication Program spokesperson also confirmed a biosecurity order had been issued to the Oakey Army Aviation Centre, preventing any materials that can carry fire ants from leaving the site.
But the business owner who asked for anonymity, said he had supplied a construction business with turf and had never been told of any previous issues with RIFA.
"We comply with Biosecurity Queensland permits and do not have RIFA in our harvesting areas," he said.
"No-one has contacted me to confirm the sample of RIFA they took from our property have a DNA match with those found at Oakey."
The grower said he had twice supplied Oakey base with turf which was delivered and laid by other businesses.
"We delivered turf to the contractor in October of 2022 and more in January of 2023, it's the only times we have supplied them," he said.
"All our turf is stacked and loaded by hand by our staff and hand-laid by contractors, so if there were any fire ants in it we would have known about it."
The grower who has been in business since 1996 said the first he heard about the Oakey RIFA issue was when "the contractor we did some work for called him to ask for a copy of our RIFA management plan after the pest had been detected at the base."
"I told him we did have RIFA plan and I also supplied him with copies of our spraying records of the time to show had been compliant," he said.
"Under this plan we have to spray the harvesting area at a rate of 2 litres per hectare of 240g per litre of bifenthrin and then wait two days before harvest, then if you have not harvested the whole block within 42 days you have to spray it again."
The grower said he received a call from BQ on Friday April 19 informing him they would visit his turf business the following Monday for a compliance check.
"I provided them with the spraying records," he said.
"They have since given us another order to spray the whole farm every 43 days with bifenthrin which we are complying and we are also injecting RIFA nests with Firpronil"
"Now we have been shut down until July," he said.
"We have another farm we can use but its not a long-term solution as we will run out of wintergreen couch."
It is understood the business is not a member of industry group Turf Queensland.
But Turf Queensland vice-president Hugo Struss, said he was disappointed they had not received any official notification from any government departments about the Oakey infestation or the issue of a biosecurity order.
"No-one from Biosecurity Queensland has contacted Turf Queensland about this matter," he said.
"All members of Turf Queensland comply with Biosecurity Queensland orders and legislation requirements."
On Thursday in state parliament, DAF minister Mark Furner confirmed he had been advised by BQ the infestation at Oakley had been caused by the pest being present in turf which had been transported to the property several years earlier.
"In this case, I believe that it was a turf farm in the south-east corner that supplied turf to the defence base some years ago that spread the ants," he said.
According to the NFAEP spokesperson, their staff "are working with the Department of Defence to manage a detection of fire ants on its Oakey Army Aviation Centre," the spokesperson said.
"We have completed 137 hectares of surveillance and 184 hectares of broadscale treatment so far, in addition to checking nearby areas deemed to be ideal habitat for fire ants.
"From next week, we will be focusing on extensive surveillance further afield, this will help inform our eradication approach for Oakey.
"Our compliance and tracing investigations are continuing, to help determine how the ants arrived in the area and how long the nests may have been there."
"That is why we have upped the ante in terms of regulations in dealing with this type of human assisted movement."
On Thursday shadow DAF minister Tony Perrett said the government "had lost control of managing fire ants."
"Since 2019, three independent reports have been scathing about the government's lack of progress, mismanagement, funding shortfalls and KPI failures," he said.
"Last month another report found there has been little progress on transparency, governance and coordination."
However, questions remain why if RIFA had been infesting the Oakey base for so long, why it not been detected there until recently.
The Australian Defence Force has been contacted for comment.
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
